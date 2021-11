FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) _ Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $265 million. On a per-share basis, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.59 per share. The...

