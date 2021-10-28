CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our top Prosecco and sparkling wine picks as price duty cuts are announced in the Budget

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 7 days ago
It’s not often the words ‘Budget’ and ‘bubbles’ make us smile, but there’s cause for celebration… big time.

In the latest Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced changes to alcohol duties and a new, simplified UK alcohol duty system, based predominantly on the strength of what’s in your glass. It should mean that fizz fanatics will benefit from a fall in tax duty – ending an “irrational” 28% duty premium, and bringing the likes of prosecco, English sparkling and champagnes, in line with still wine rates.

And the new rules can only be good news with the festive season about to kick in. Here are six of my best-loved bubbles to toast the changes with…

1. M&S Found Blanquette de Limoux NV, France, £10, Marks & Spencer stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7ghL_0cfEvT1Y00
(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Launched earlier this year, this French fancy is one of 12 wines in M&S’ nifty Found range (all £10 or under). I love it for its fresh, summer meadow notes, uplifting flavours of ripe apples and pears alongside a very subtle biscuity note.

2. Freixenet Prosecco, £12, Sainsbury’s

Spanish cava giant Freixenet know a thing or two about sparkling wine and this perfectly pitched prosecco always turns heads with its Insta-friendly cut glass bottle. It promises white flower aromas, zesty lemon fruit, hints of peach, citrusy acidity and tons of freshness.

3. Jansz Premium Cuvée, Tasmania, Australia, £17.99, Waitrose

One of my favourite fizzes. If you tasted this blindfold, you’d be hard pushed not to know it’s a champagne, thanks to its lovely toasty nose, hints of nougat and flourish of citrusy fruits on the long finish. Fabulous.

4. Les Pionniers Non Vintage Champagne, £19, Co-op

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A488k_0cfEvT1Y00
(Co-op/PA)

Hands down, this is the best supermarket own label champers on the shelves at the moment. Bang on the money, these bubbles more than deliver with enticing brioche aromas, a fruity, full bodied structure and yeasty complexity. Believe the hype, it really is worthy of all those drinks awards it’s garnered.

5. Van Hunks MCC Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine, Stellenbosch, South Africa, £20, Van Hunks Drink

6. Adnams English Sparkling Classic Cuvee 2015, England, £22.99, Adnams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzmhV_0cfEvT1Y00
(Adnams/PA)

A gold nugget in Adnams’ library of own label wines, this vintage fizz highlights everything I love about home-grown English bubbly. Bright and lifted, florals mingle with aromas of baked apples and custard, while it also has flavours of orchard fruits and a beautifully fresh, lemon curd character. Straight-down-the-line deliciousness.

