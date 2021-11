Canva

Cats available for adoption in White Plains

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in White Plains on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in White Plains, New York.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Chai & Cider

Petfinder

Chai & Cider

Petfinder

Karma

Petfinder

Luciano

Petfinder

Sami

- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Tortoiseshell- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Tortoiseshell- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: American Shorthair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Henri

Petfinder

Dorian

Petfinder

Tobias

Petfinder

Cassatt

Petfinder

Lola

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Senior- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Paulo

Petfinder

Floofy and Poofy!

Petfinder

Adonia

Petfinder

Nico

Petfinder

Kobe

- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Long Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Torbie

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Whiska

Petfinder

Binx

Petfinder

Milo

Petfinder

Enya

Petfinder

Katrina

- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Teddy

Petfinder

Chico

Petfinder

Winnie

Petfinder

Rocking Roda

Petfinder

Minnie

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Long Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Senior- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in White Plains

Petfinder

Snippety Snap

Petfinder

Antoinette

Petfinder

Lola and Lulu

Petfinder

Cara and Chris- loving siblings!

Petfinder

Rizzo

- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor