CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Resurgent demand drives Caterpillar sales in third quarter

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmPWx_0cfEu8qz00
FILE - This May 8, 2019 photo shows a Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Caterpillar's revenue rose in the third quarter, bolstered by increased equipment demand and higher prices, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Bustling construction sites, active drilling for energy and re-engagement in mines and other heavy industries doubled third quarter profits at Caterpillar and drove sales up 25% as the global economy emerges from a pandemic.

Executives with the heavy machinery company said that sales, which were shy of Wall Street expectations, would have been stronger if not for global supply chains snarled by the reawakening of industries across the board, that have jammed major ports and driven prices higher.

Revenue reached $12.4 billion, up from $9.88 billion last year and in the company’s construction industry unit, revenue rose to $5.26 billion, from $4.06 billion in the same period in 2020.

“We experienced supply chain challenges like many other industrial companies,” Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a conference call Thursday. “We believe our sales in the third quarter would have been higher if not for these issues,”

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. climbed almost 3% at the opening bell.

Supply chain backups have become a threat to the nation’s economic recovery. On Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy, slowed to a 2% annual rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly growth since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.

Those figures captured a period of elevated COVID-19 infections that have begun to wane, yet supply issues continue to hamper major manufacturers like Caterpillar, based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Caterpillar overcame many of the hurdles it faces simply because demand is so strong. Net income doubled to $1.43 billion, or $2.60 per share, for the period ended Sept. 30.

Removing nonrecurring items, earnings were $2.66 per share., easily beating the $2.26 that Wall Street had projected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Demand may be elevated further still based on negotiations in Washington related to a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate.

President Joe Biden will make remarks from the White House about the package, and a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, on Thursday.

“We are hopeful Congress passes the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which could boost customer confidence and help support future demand,” Umpleby said.

Caterpillar machinery dealers lowered inventories by $300 million in the third quarter, a considerable improvement from the $600 million cut a year earlier, the company reported.

The construction industry that Caterpillar supplies was hit by the spread of COVID-19 like all others, but the pandemic did drive housing and construction demand as people sought larger or new places to live.

Sales of new homes jumped 14% in September, according to a Commerce Department report on Tuesday. That’s the fastest pace in six months as strong demand helped offset rising prices.

Construction sales at Caterpillar jumped 30% to $5.26 billion, outpaced only by mining sales, up 32% to $2.41 billion.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Kellogg warns of earnings hit as workers' strike drags on

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) on Thursday warned of a potential hit to full-year earnings from a prolonged strike at its cereal plants in the United States and a global supply chain crunch, even as the packaged foods maker raised its forecast for organic net sales. About 1,400...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Spirit narrows losses as sales increase in the third quarter

Wichita's Spirit AeroSystems Inc. inched closer to turning a profit in the third quarter as it continues to dig out from the downturn of 2020, but missed where Wall Street had expected it to be by this point. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss in the previous three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
The Independent

US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Worsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also hinted at some moderation in demand...
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Daimler AG Sees Sales Dip in Third Quarter

Daimler AG reported production dropped by 25% during the third quarter due to a shortage of semiconductors, and while its revenue remained flat the German automobile and truck maker saw net income increase 16 percent. “We remain on track to meet our full-year targets thanks to a more robust business...
ECONOMY
plasticsnews.com

LyondellBasell sees ‘robust demand' in third quarter

LyondellBasell Industries saw sales and profit continue to recover in the third quarter. Sales for the quarter at Houston-based LyondellBasell were up almost 87 percent vs. the same quarter in 2020. Third-quarter profit of $1.8 billion was 16 times higher than the year-ago period. "Our third quarter results reflect robust...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wsau.com

Phillips 66 posts third-quarter profit as fuel demand rebounds

(Reuters) – U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday posted a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, as demand for fuel and refined products bounced back from pandemic lows thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions on movement. Energy demand has recovered swiftly from the worst days of the pandemic in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Caterpillar (CAT) Releases Third-Quarter Report; Strong Machinery Sales Boost Earnings

Caterpillar (CAT) has just released its third-quarter 2021 results. Revenue increased, although came in slightly below analyst forecasts of $12.46 billion. Pre-market today, CAT stock gained 1.94% in value. Demand for Heavy Equipment Boosts Q3 Earnings, Beating Market Expectations. Like many companies, Caterpillar has had to deal with supply chain...
MARKETS
sgbonline.com

NPD Sees Performance Footwear Sales Climb 15 Percent In Third Quarter

The NPD Group reported total U.S. performance footwear sales grew 15 percent in the third quarter while leisure footwear sales climbed at a slightly lower rate. Fashion footwear sales continued to underperform, decreasing high-single-digits. The 15 percent gain in performance footwear marked a slow down from the 31 percent jump...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shore News Network

Specialty tyres fuel Michelin’s third-quarter sales beat

PARIS (Reuters) -Michelin reported better-than expected third quarter sales on Monday, due in part to a strong rebound in demand for tyres for agricultural machinery. The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, said sales totalled 6 billion euros ($6.98 billion) for July to September, up from 5.78 billion in the same period last year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Infrastructure#Caterpillar Inc#The Commerce Department#Zacks Investment Research
Street.Com

Lockheed Martin Stock Falls on Third-Quarter Sales Miss

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Report shares fell more than 8% on Tuesday after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings but sales that fell short of forecasts amid a drop in revenue in its crucial aeronautics division due to a decline in F-35 jet sales. Lockheed...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Luxury demand fuels L’Oreal’s quarterly sales growth

PARIS (Reuters) -L’Oreal on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue growth for the third-quarter, fuelled by continued strong demand for its luxury lines. The French group, which owns brands like Lancome and makes Armani cosmetics, saw luxury sales surge over 20%, as it benefited from e-commerce channels it expanded during the pandemic and stores that reopened.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Huawei sales plunge 38% in third quarter

Huawei continues to wilt under the pressure of US sanctions, with total revenue sliding 38% in the third quarter. Total sales for the quarter reached 135.4 billion yuan (US$21.2 billion), the company's latest numbers show. By comparison, Q3 revenue in 2020 grew 3.8% to 217.3 billion yuan ($33.9 billion). Total...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Winston-Salem Journal

Consumer demand for residential pools boosts Hayward's third-quarter profit

Homeowners’ focus on enhancing their residences during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding a pool continues to deliver a sales surge for Hayward Holdings Inc. The company reported Wednesday a more-than-threefold increase in third-quarter net income to $50.3 million. Adjusted net income was $64.1 million. It is Hayward’s second full quarterly...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Gold demand fell in the third quarter as big investors sold, says WGC

LONDON (Reuters) – Global demand for gold fell in the third quarter to its lowest since the last quarter of 2020 as financial investors sold the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday. However, demand from jewellers, central banks and smaller, retail investors buying gold bars and coins...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them. Longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022, the drugmaker said Thursday. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

638K+
Followers
341K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy