Spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of Chicago Med Season 7, called “A Square Peg In A Round Hole.”. Chicago Med delivered some big twists in “A Square Peg In A Round Hole,” and some better than others. While Crockett proved himself to Dr. Blake and Ethan made his semi-triumphant return to the ED, Vanessa continues to take pills to keep herself going and Will found himself in over his head with his undercover investigation into VasCom. It was Will’s story that involved a doctor going past the point of no return, but fortunately not Will himself. Dr. Cooper is no longer going to be able to hide his sketchy dealings after he wound up in the hospital himself due to some irresponsible decisions.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO