Chris Jordan praises England’s bowling attack after two T20 World Cup wins

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Chris Jordan has been impressed at how an impromptu bowling unit has laid the foundations for England’s two commanding victories at the start of their T20 World Cup campaign.

The absence of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran forced England to juggle their plans ahead of the global tournament, while they have been further complicated by niggling injuries to Mark Wood and Tom Curran recently.

It has left pace bowler Jordan and leg-spinner Adil Rashid as the only two survivors of an attack that featured in a five-match T20 series against India earlier this year, widely regarded as a dress rehearsal for this tournament.

But Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes have impressed in the powerplay on their comebacks to the side, while Tymal Mills has also made an impact after four injury-plagued years away in England’s wins over the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Jordan said: “A few players have missed out through injury and stuff, but the chemistry between the boys and the way everyone has taken on each and every role they’ve been given has been tremendous.

“We had two warm-up games where we were searching for that intensity and going into that first game that was a big focus for us to bring our level of our intensity and let everything else take care of itself from there.

“Everyone is obviously juggled around and any time someone’s entered the game they’ve hit their straps and backed what guys have done previously. Long may that continue, it’s obviously just two games.

“We want to continue building on it, searching for areas we can improve and keep building as the tournament goes along.”

The responsibility of opening the bowling has fallen to Moeen, who has responded with a combined four for 35 from seven overs so far, and Chris Woakes – who has proven extraordinarily economical since his return to the side.

Having been overlooked since 2015, Woakes made a surprise return to the T20 international format earlier this year and in four matches he has played, the seamer’s economy rate is 3.61 and he is yet to concede 15 runs in a match.

Mills showed his prowess at the death against Bangladesh and finished with three for 27 in his second international since 2017, while part-timer Liam Livingstone chipped in with a couple of useful wickets against the Tigers.

England blew away the Windies for 55 before restricting Bangladesh to 124 for nine, totals easily overhauled with six and eight wickets to spare respectively, and next take on arch rivals Australia in Dubai on Saturday.

“The guys who have come in have definitely come in with good form,” Jordan added. “T (Mills) has stretched together quite a few performances from the summer and leading into the tournament, he’s full of confidence.

“Mo and Woakes have really set the tone with the ball and everyone has come in and done their bit in trying to back that up. Woakes is a player that you just know what you are going to get from him on any given day.

“Obviously it’s been a good start in our first two games. We’ve had good concentration, we’ve done some decent homework on the opposition, and most importantly we have brought that intensity right from ball one.”

Related
BBC

T20 World Cup: England's Eoin Morgan on motivation, captaincy and future

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Date: 23 October Time: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England begin their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies on Saturday...
SPORTS
thehighlandsun.com

Bangladesh into Australia’s T20 World Cup group after big win over PNG

Shakib Al Hasan produced an impressive all-round performance as Bangladesh sealed a spot in the Twenty20 World Cup’s Super 12 with a big victory against Papua New Guinea in Muscat. The Tigers, who lost their opening match against Scotland, backed up their vital victory over Group B hosts Oman with...
WORLD
SkySports

Eoin Morgan could be England's greatest captain if he wins ICC T20 World Cup, says Ryan Sidebottom

Eoin Morgan could lay claim to being England's best-ever captain if he lifts the ICC T20 World Cup, says former team-mate Ryan Sidebottom. Morgan's leadership has transformed England from 50-over flops in 2015 to 2019 World Cup champions and his side will begin their bid to claim a second global ICC title in as many years when they take on West Indies on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SPORTS
BBC

T20 World Cup: Your England team revealed

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Date: 23 October Time: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England begin their quest for Men's T20 World Cup glory on Saturday against West Indies.
SPORTS
SkySports

Eoin Morgan says England's win over West Indies in T20 World Cup opener is 'as good as it gets'

England captain Eoin Morgan was full of praise for his side after they opened their T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic six-wicket victory over West Indies in Dubai. The defending champions were skittled for just 55 by an excellent England attack, with Adil Rashid taking 4-2 and Tymal Mills 2-17, after Moeen Ali had done the early damage with a spell of 2-17 from four overs after opening the bowling.
SPORTS
Telegraph

England dismiss West Indies for 55 as T20 World Cup campaign begins with resounding win

England roll West Indies for 55 as Moeen, Rashid and Mills impress with the ball. Despite losing four wickets, England cruise home with more than 10 overs to spare. This was a rematch of the last World Cup final, the most famous T20 match yet played. In its own way, it offered up something almost as extraordinary: the complete disintegration of a who’s who of T20 royalty, as one of the most fearsome T20 batting line-ups assembled turned to dust.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Moeen Ali relishes new-found confidence after starring role in England's six-wicket win over West Indies... as Chris Silverwood insists all-rounder will be a 'dangerous' weapon on slow pitches at T20 World Cup

As Moeen Ali ran back towards long-off on Saturday night, peering skyward in search of Evin Lewis’s miscued drive off Chris Woakes, there was time for many thoughts to fill his mind. Chief among them, presumably, was: don’t drop it. The narrative of a difficult year seemed to demand just...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England smash Bangladesh to make it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup as three-wicket Tymal Mills combines with the spinners to restrict opponents to just 124 before Jason Roy's 61 makes light work of the chase

Five days into the business end of this World Cup and England are making their presence felt. After bowling out West Indies for 55 in Dubai, they took the short trip to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and made equally short work of Bangladesh. This was the first time the sides...
SPORTS
Sports
SkySports

T20 World Cup: David Warner fires Australia to Super 12 win over Sri Lanka ahead of England clash

David Warner returned to form with a fluent 65 off 42 balls as Australia made it two wins in two in the T20 World Cup Super 12s with a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Warner had scored 17 runs in his previous five visits to the crease but took advantage of being dropped on 18 to ignite the chase as Australia overhauled their opponents' 154-6 off 17 overs.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Let's land the first blow! Darren Gough says England can gain a crucial edge ahead of this winter's Ashes by beating Australia in T20 World Cup clash this weekend with Eoin Morgan's side in impressive form after two emphatic wins

Darren Gough believes it is vital England land the first punch on Australia in this Saturday's T20 World Cup clash ahead of a titanic Ashes winter. Eoin Morgan's team will enter the match in Dubai as favourites and with confidence soaring after resounding wins over West Indies and Bangladesh in their opening two group fixtures.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Buttler blasts England to crushing win over Australia at T20 World Cup

There was a moment, two balls into the 11th over of their innings, when the cameras cut to the balcony outside England’s dressing room, where Eoin Morgan was shaking his head in disbelief. In the middle, Jos Buttler was playing one of the great Twenty20 innings and Australia’s Adam Zampa, having come into the game as the second most economical bowler still in the tournament (after England’s own Chris Woakes), was on his way to departing it as the 32nd. It was not only England’s captain who was finding it all hard to fathom.
SPORTS
Telegraph

T20 World Cup: England's five-point plan to beat Australia

England and Australia go into their T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Saturday with two victories from their opening two games to their name, making up the top spots in Group 1. How might Eoin Morgan's men overcome their greatest rivals?. Attack Australia’s fifth bowler... Like England, Australia have...
SPORTS
ESPN

Namibia hope to catch high-flying Pakistan off-guard

Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan have not lurched from crisis to catastrophe, and are not furiously mapping out probability trees, calculating net run rates, and praying that other teams help them sneak into the next round via the back door? Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan are not unpredictable, flawed and dispirited, and when rumours about infighting and leaks to the media aren't flying around unfettered? Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan look this... good?
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

