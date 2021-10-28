CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescued kitten named Alexander now ready for adoption in Fort Worth

By Curt Lewis
 7 days ago

The kitten rescued off a busy stretch of I-20 by Fort Worth police and animal control officers is now ready for adoption.

Last week, the kitten was found on the freeway huddled up against a center concrete divider and trying to hide in a recess by a storm grate.

Because of that, the kitten has been named "Alexander The Grate."

This little kitten was rescued from the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 20, near the Trail Lake Drive exit. Officers...

Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Friday, October 15, 2021

Animal control cared for Alexander and made sure he was healthy. Now, he's ready for adoption at Fort Worth's Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Control Center on Martin Street near Highway 287 and Loop 820.

