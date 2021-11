Interested in buying a rental property? Before you buy, you’ll want to determine the property’s investment value to make sure you’re paying the right price. The “cash on cash” valuation method is a pretty reliable way to do this. Many experienced investors have a “target” cash-on-cash rate. If the property will produce cash on cash equal to or greater than their target rate, they buy. If not, they walk away. So if that’s true, shouldn’t you be able to start with the desired cash on cash return then work backward to figure the ideal price? The word you’re looking for is—yes!

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO