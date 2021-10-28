Cairo Santos’ unique journey from Brazil to Chicago Bears record-holder started with the support of 2 families nearly 4,000 miles apart

Bears kicker Cairo Santos makes a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

Cairo Santos Sr. always told his son he would support sending him from Brazil to the United States to study English.

Santos Sr. received his pilot’s license in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and one of his main commercial airline routes was from Brasilia, Brazil, to Miami and Orlando, Fla. He took his family to Disney World and Universal Studios on several vacations.

So when 15-year-old Cairo Santos showed interest in an exchange program in large part because he wanted to see where his soccer skills could take him, Santos’ father and mother, Magalie, sent him to live for a year with the Burnett family in St. Augustine, Fla.

Fourteen years later, after first kicking a football because of a casual suggestion from his host brother, Santos holds the NFL’s longest active streak with 35 consecutive made field goals. As the Chicago Bears enter Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, Santos is chasing Adam Vinatieri’s NFL record of 44 straight.

During his time in the U.S., Santos won a scholarship to Tulane and went perfect in his junior season to win the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top collegiate kicker. He became the first Brazilian-born player to appear in an NFL game in 2014 with the Kansas City Chiefs and in 2016 became an NFL ambassador to his home country, going on a tour to build fan interest. And he weathered a low point in his career in 2019 before seizing an opportunity with the Bears and breaking the franchise record for consecutive made field goals.

Santos Sr. was at the college football awards show when his son and family began to realize he could make a career out of the sport he had learned only a half-dozen years earlier.

It’s a memory Santos still holds with him as he marches forward on one of the steadiest stretches of his career.

“He was at the award, cheering like it was a World Cup goal,” Santos said. “I wanted to finish that ride and see where it got me to … and if I got to make it, it was for him. He instilled so many of his values in me that I’m so proud to be the person I am because of how he was and the support he gave me for the time that he was here.”

A fateful kick

St. Joseph Academy in St. Augustine didn’t have enough host families for their foreign-exchange program and asked David and Kathy Burnett, whose only child, Tyler, was a sophomore, if they would be interested.

A day later, Kathy was making up Santos’ room.

Santos had to make many adjustments, including learning better English and adjusting to American food. Outside of a Brazilian culture he described as “warm,” he was shy and had to force himself outside of his comfort zone to make friends.

But in soccer, Santos’ first love, he fit right in, immediately latching on with a club team.

He was playing with a soccer ball in the Burnett’s yard one day after about a month in the U.S. when Tyler and his friends wondered how well he could kick a football.

Tyler held the football, one of his friends ran down the street to catch it and Santos drove it four houses down — 30 yards over the friend’s head. Santos tried out for the football team the next school day and kicked a 50-yarder, and the coaches immediately began fitting him for equipment he had never before touched. He played in the Flashes’ game that Friday, making two fields goals, including a 40-yarder, Santos said.

“We figured, from Brazil, good soccer player, he’d be a good kicker, but never on this level,” Tyler Burnett said. “And he was definitely very small then too. When he came, he was 110 pounds, maybe, soaking wet. He has always had a great leg and very good form. So it was pretty cool to see that and exciting for us to get him in the sport that he made a career and living on.”

Santos, who said he watched only one Super Bowl as a kid, had adjustments to make to football too. He learned the game in part by playing Madden on Xbox and decided he would become an Indianapolis Colts fan because he liked quarterback Peyton Manning and Vinatieri. Tyler Burnett was a Green Bay Packers fan, and they each had their respective teams’ mats outside their bedroom doors.

St. Joseph was a small school, so coaches wanted Santos to learn other positions too. After Santos got bruises on his arms while trying to learn proper blocking technique, he announced, “Coach, I just want to kick the ball.”

But even that took an adjustment.

“It’s a different mindset than in soccer, where you feel like you’re playing more of a sport, whereas in football it’s more of a job,” Santos said. “You’re like a sniper that’s called to do a job, and if you don’t, you get exposed because you get that one opportunity. So that part was like, it doesn’t feel like a sport, but I still like it and the grind too. You’re kind of your own coach in a lot of ways to get better.”

The Burnetts helped hook up Santos with Daytona-based kicking coach Dan Lundy, who founded the kicking training organization 4th Down University.

David Burnett and Lundy shared a similar assessment of Santos as a kicker — small but gifted with “nerves of steel,” Burnett said. Santos didn’t get many opportunities in high school but was accurate.

“The ball-striking initially, the way he generated power and got everything out of his little, small body, it was special,” Lundy said. “It didn’t matter how big he was. If you close your eyes and just listen to him hit a ball, you’d have thought he was 6-5. So there was that innate thing, and it definitely came from soccer. But the mental side of Cairo is what separates him and what got him where he is now.

“I’m around a lot of professional athletes, and I don’t know if I’ve ever met a kid that’s as focused and even as Cairo. Kickers, it’s very volatile. You’re a hero or a zero. You never hear a person say, ‘Oh, well, Cairo Santos had an OK game.’ No, he either won the game or in a lot of people’s opinions he lost the game. That’s something I can’t teach but something I always had a lot of respect for. Even as a 15-year-old kid, he was different. He was very, very mature for his age. He was away from his parents. He was learning a new language. There were all these distractions, but he didn’t allow it to (affect him). He’s such a special human.”

With the idea football could help put him through college, Santos decided to stay with the Burnetts for the rest of his high school career.

Lundy offered a recommendation to Tulane coach Curtis Johnson, and Santos, who originally committed to play soccer and football at Jacksonville University, was on his way to New Orleans.

A streak and then grief

Santos said his absence after the first year was especially difficult for his mother, who has watched all of his games but simply missed having her son around.

But his family gained a greater appreciation for what a football career in the U.S. would mean when they attended the college football awards show to see Santos win the Lou Groza Award.

“His sister, Talita, I’ll never forget, she said, ‘Cairo, you’re famous. I still have a lot of your stuff I’m going to sell on eBay,’ ” David Burnett said. “That was the first time that really it soaked in of how big a deal it was.”

Santos made all 21 of his field-goal attempts that 2012 season, including 11 from 40-plus yards and two from 50-plus yards, and was 26-for-27 on PATs. Lundy thought the success stemmed from Santos establishing a belief in himself.

“He wasn’t an insecure person, but he was very real,” Lundy said. “He didn’t look the part. There was a lot of oversight because of the simple fact that he weighed what he did and where he stood, 5-8, 5-9. I get it. He didn’t pass the eye test, and a lot of people need that. It was assuring him that he was as good as he really was.”

Santos’ made-field-goals streak continued three games into his senior season until the week his mother called him with news he wasn’t prepared for.

After his father retired from being a commercial pilot, he kept alive his passion for flying, first buying a Cessna 152, a basic instructional airplane in which he taught Santos how to fly. He then saved up to buy a top-of-the-line aerobatic plane and began to perform at airshows.

He was killed in a crash during a show, and when Santos returned to Brazil for his funeral, the support his father showed him as he began his football journey came rushing back. He decided to return to the football team that week and play in Tulane’s game against Syracuse to honor all his father did for him.

“He was the one who started that dream to come to the States, to get an education and play soccer, and he let me stay for two more years and then go to a good school,” Santos said. “Just how proud he was of my accomplishments. I wanted to keep living that dream for him too.”

Santos’ collegiate streak ended at 26 in that game when a field-goal attempt was blocked, but his career — including eight years in the NFL — was just beginning. In Tulane’s next three games, Santos made a 56-yarder, a game-winner and had a 5-for-6 day on field goals, including an overtime winner — reminders even now that whenever his current streak ends, more good performances could be ahead.

As Santos dealt with his grief, the Burnetts remained a U.S. support system. Tyler Burnett said his mom still has closets full of Santos’ belongings that he has left over the years, and they try to attend Bears games, including the most recent against the Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I had to wear Bears gear, which killed me,” Tyler Burnett said. “But I’ll wear Bears stuff so I support him.”

David Burnett has watched every Santos game, always standing whenever the man he calls his son kicks.

“To have that second family, especially a second dad when I didn’t have my real dad around,” Santos said, “he’s filled in and been the biggest support for me in the States.”

Santos also has the support of his native country.

The support of a nation

“Senhor automático!”

Santos’ 28-yard field goal Sunday against the Bucs was a footnote in a 38-3 Bears loss . But for the NFL Brazil Twitter account, it was mandatory posting for its nearly 200,000 followers.

Santos remains the only Brazilian-born player to appear in a regular-season NFL game; offensive lineman Durval Queiroz Neto is on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

Santos hopes to help change that as the NFL increases its efforts to grow the game within the sports-loving culture of Brazil.

Brazil is home to one of the largest international NFL fan bases, along with China and Mexico, though NFL vice president of international marketing and fan development Henry Hodgson said many fans are more casual than might be found in the UK, where they have greater access to the sport. So in 2016, the league began to focus on bringing a connection to the fans, who so far are without a free-to-air TV broadcast in the country.

It has had success with engagement on NFL Brazil Twitter, Instagram and TikTok accounts. It recently opened an NFL online shop there, and Brazil is among the countries for which teams can now acquire international marketing rights. The league also has researched holding a game in Brazil, but Hodgson said that doesn’t appear to be in the near future.

And the NFL has gone on tours there, meeting with fans and players and handing out equipment to the growing number of teams.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson participated in 2019. And Santos did it in summer 2016, when Hodgson said it was evident he had a good following. Santos said he gets recognized in Brazil more than he does in the U.S.

“I love that responsibility,” Santos said. “I wish I was on the field more so I could be more present in the games to feel like I was a bigger star. Sometimes I wish people could watch me more.”

When he visits home, he makes an effort to interact with kids at camps so “I’ll have been a part of this history when the NFL is even bigger in Brazil.”

Santos said having the fandom of a country is unique in that many fans cheer for him while supporting other teams. David Burnett recalled another difference between fan bases.

“He had a kick to win a game that hit the goal post and bounced in,” Burnett said. “In the U.S. everyone is cringing, like, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ Well his fan base and some of his friends there were like, ‘Cairo, that was fantastic, can you do it again?’ ”

Brazil has had a lot to cheer for when it comes to Santos over the last year.

After a groin strain and a four-miss day against the Tennessee Titans derailed his career from 2017-19, Santos joined the Bears when Eddy Pineiro injured his groin last season. Santos found a peace with his career after a September field-goal miss and has continued in a good mental space since, in part because of the perspective he gained after the birth of his son in November.

He hasn’t missed a field goal since Sept. 27, 2020, and started the 2021 season 8-for-8 on field goals and 11-for-11 on PATs, bringing a calm to the Bears kicking position they haven’t had since Robbie Gould left.

His sister remains in Brazil but his mother has joined him in the U.S., getting to spend time with her grandson and attending games, now with a better understanding of the scale of NFL football.

“They get it now,” Santos said. “But at first they were shocked, like when the first NFL game they saw 70,000 people. That’s equivalent to when Brazil plays, the national team. So they were like, ‘Wow, this is the real deal.’ ”

Santos is confident his father also would be in the U.S. if he were still alive, probably working with Santos in real estate, in which they were both interested.

“That’s something I wish we had the most, the things we talked about we’d do together,” Santos said. “I think he would have been here watching every game, and he would have been doing his dream too.”

