Report: Deputies find 'live round' in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin, who serves as a star and producer on the upcoming film Rust, today shared a statement about the accidental death that happened on the set of the film yesterday. A cinematographer was killed, and the film's director injured, after Baldwin discharged a prop firearm, according to law enforcement sources. The director was rushed to a hospital via ambulance and treated for his injuries, but cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away after being flown by helicopter to get emergency care. Hutchins was known for her work on Archenemy, Darlin', and A Luv Tale: The Series. The Cinematographer's Guild has also confirmed Hutchins' passing, calling it "a terrible loss."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO