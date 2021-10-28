‘Love Life’ review: Can a rom-com stretch over 10 episodes and still have snap? Season 2 on HBO Max gives it a try.

The anthology series “Love Life,” now in its second season on HBO Max, follows the dating ups and downs of New York City’s professional millennials. Last year, Anna Kendrick carried the show. This year it’s the endlessly watchable William Jackson Harper, who came to prominence on the sitcom “The Good Place” and then revealed further depths of his talents in the horror movie “Midsommar” and the Barry Jenkins epic series “The Underground Railroad.” Harper can be funny and tragically human in a single moment, which means he is absolutely the kind of actor who can carry a romantic comedy.

He plays Marcus, a 30-something book editor who is already bored in his marriage just a few years in. He livens things up with what he pretends is a harmless flirtation, which inevitably blows up in his face. Throughout the remaining nine episodes we follow a newly single Marcus as he dips in and out of a variety of dalliances, plus some more serious attempts at relationships here and there.

Though structured like a romantic comedy, “Love Life” is paced like a never-ending story and these two qualities tend to work at odds with one another. There’s nothing wrong with the episodic nature of each episode, but taken together they tend to feel like narrative stall tactics and filler, especially because the character keeps us at arms length. Even when we spend time alone with Marcus, we’re not invited into what he’s thinking or what motivates him or why he sours on a partner. Maybe he doesn’t know these things either. “I’m hiding,” he says in the final episode. “I’m always hiding.” This opaqueness is a fundamental aspect to who Marcus is, but the show has him acknowledge this too late in the season I think, when it might have been more meaningful to see him try to sort through and name some of those feelings much earlier in the story.

I’m all for longer, deeper looks at the intricacies of relationships (HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage” is just one recent example) but that would make “Love Life” a drama instead of a rom-com. It’s not that a show can’t theoretically be both, it’s that this show hasn’t found a way to blend these genres together more seamlessly. Tonally, the “Before” trilogy that Richard Linklaker made with Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke is a pretty good example of what that can look like when this kind of mashup works, but even those films ultimately leaned into drama. Stylistically, rom-coms often have an unrealness about them, which is a result of how they’re shot and how they look, but also how they’re written and how they’re paced. Rom-coms are a simulation of life, only heightened, and these specific tropes and qualities can start to feel like impediments when shoehorned into a project that’s also aiming to say something more raw and honest about the complexities of romantic attachments.

Harper’s on-screen charisma and that of his co-stars is ultimately what keeps this season afloat. Even when he is in repose, Harper has one of those faces that looks as if a million thoughts are running through his head. He’s handsome and a person of substance. And he’s charming, which is a must for this kind of material because Marcus can also be immature and prickly and self-involved. Harper is terrific on-screen company and he finds all kinds of wonderful ways to deliver a line. “How’d you end up at this sad wedding?” he’s asked in the first episode by a statuesque beauty named Mia (played by “The Daily Show” alum Jessica Williams). “Uhhh, my wife used to work with the groom,” he says, and the way he just barely swallows the word “wife” — this guy really doesn’t want to divulge that he’s married and it’s such a subtle moment that tells you exactly where his head is at.

Mia is a presence throughout the season and Williams is wonderful in the role (down to the hilarious way she bites into a celery stick during an awkward moment) and she gets her own episode midway through the season. This has become an increasingly common feature of streaming shows — an episode that pops up midway through a season, departing from the point-of-view characters to focus on other people entirely — and in this case, it feels warranted. Mia deserves her own backstory. There’s also an episode dedicated to Marcus’ two closest friends, who are a hoot, played by the effortlessly funny Chris Powell (as a man in a far more stable setup, with a wife and kids) and Glenview’s Arian Moayed (better known as Stewy on “Succession” ). Any good rom-com knows to give its protagonist a best pal or two to serve as a sounding board and this is one of the tropes the show handles so well.

“Love Life” isn’t concerned with real-world events, which feels right. But then in the second-to-last episode, suddenly it is, abruptly introducing COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matters movement into the storyline. The former feels clunky and superficial in the way it’s handled, while the latter feels as if it’s given short shrift. “Love Life” has a shrewd way of weaving in the microaggressions Marcus encounters at work, but I also would have loved to actually hear him talk in detail among trusted friends or colleagues about racism in the publishing world.

There isn’t much banter in the series either, and when it does happen it feels like the promise of a show that could have been. There’s a brief but very funny back-and-forth about “Downton Abbey” that pops up late in the season between Marcus and a woman in his bed and narratively it’s little more than aside, but it’s such a marvelous example of the potential that exists here. If only the writing overall were stronger and the storytelling tighter.

“Love Life” — 2.5 stars (out of 4)

Where to watch: HBO Max

nmetz@chicagotribune.com

