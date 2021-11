Public Service Coach (Singapore) and Deputy Chief (Industry & Organization Transformation), SportSG. It used to be that leadership performance was straightforward and uncontroversial. Usually, the organization will examine what outputs the leader delivered and whether targets were met. A more sophisticated enterprise might layer upon the tangible deliverables with some overlay of behavior statements and network assessment. In general, such a leadership appraisal system has worked and was sufficient before the acceleration of hyper-connectivity and the emergence of Covid-19. VUCA, which stands for volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, took on even greater significance and the demands on the leader in being able to navigate this new normal have skyrocketed.

