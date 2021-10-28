CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Q&A: Give the garden dead second chance at life

By Miri Talabac, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago

Q: In the interest of the holidays revolving around the afterlife this week, do you have suggestions for aesthetically interesting or functionally useful dead plants or plant parts? That is, dried or cut seed heads, spent flowers, or cut wood?

A: It’s intriguing that what we look forward to in autumn — the landscape painted in foliage color changes — signifies dying plant tissue. Late-season seed heads also indicate the time is nigh for seasonal dieback or outright plant death. Even amid all that decline, there are lots of seed pods and dead stems that can be attractive both left standing in the garden and in a vase or other arrangement. Harvesting some — particularly the nonnative species less utilized by wildlife — and using them for arts and crafts can be fun.

Wreaths made from pine cones and other seed pods come to mind — try augmenting with sweetgum balls, beech nut husks, acorns, and split halves of trumpet vine pods. If you have an Osage-orange tree nearby, a bowl of their huge, textured fruits certainly would make for a conversation piece.

I enjoy the rattling seed pods of false Indigo and the quirkily squared-off pods of the aptly-named Sseedbox ( Ludwigia alternifolia ). Spent ornamental onion heads can be pretty durable, and you can even experiment with painting them and leaving them adorning the garden for some whimsy. Coneflower cones and poppy pods are classics as-is; mountain-mints and yarrow are showy too, especially with a light dusting of snow. Grasses are a pretty versatile group, and river oats in particular have cute earring-like, flat, dangling clusters.

Some fresh flowers dry well and can be preserved in this way for decor or art projects, though color fading may occur after a time. A few essentially dry themselves while still on the plant, such as strawflowers.

If you lost a Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick shrub to blight, use its contorted twigs as indoor decor, or just paint it in place as an art object for the duration until you remove it. Birch twigs that seem to be perpetually shedding can be collected and used as container accents, either natural or painted for use in a wintergreens porch pot. If you’re really ambitious, you can weave a branch fence as edging out of any pliable branches and use it to outline a bed or make a vine support for rambling vegetables or annual climbers.

Q: I was mildly alarmed by a sighting of a black widow spider recently, and then was surprised to learn they routinely live among us here in Maryland. I’m amazed I haven’t heard about these encounters before, since pop culture certainly tells us they’re dangerous, right?

A: I always found it dismaying that spiders are embraced for Halloween decor but shunned the rest of the year. Then again, I happen to appreciate many of our oft-eschewed animals — bats, snakes, “bugs,” etc. — so I’m biased. Plus, on occasion I’ve kept the odd stumbled-upon widow female — ironically often found near Halloween — as a desktop pet of sorts to help educate my colleagues and dispel fears. This is not to casually dismiss widow spiders as completely harmless, but rather to say that calmly navigating an encounter with one should keep both parties safe.

Black widow spiders are indeed native to Maryland, and in fact we live with three species (two native, one not). While their bites can contain medically-significant venom, getting one to bite a person would take persistence or very bad luck. They’re shy spiders and would much rather hide or escape than attempt to bite unless they have no other choice.

Mature females, giving the widow group their name (and not very accurately at that), are the only individuals of concern, particularly if they are guarding egg sacs. Even so, she won’t be able to see you very well, and will just be reacting to your vibrations or disturbance of her web, the sensations from which she uses to “see.” Whether indoors or outdoors, widows prefer sites for webs that are dark, sheltered, and relatively undisturbed. Should one windup in your house or yard, she should be relatively easy to relocate away from kids or pets. Species in the spider-hunter wasp family actually prey on widows, and other natural factors help keep their numbers in balance.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic . Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.

9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Give your patio an autumn makeover

DENVER — With so many beautiful days ahead, don't waste them staring at dead plants. Some of us have experienced frosts and freezes, while others remain unscathed. Some of my plants have been nipped by frost and many have been moved inside. So I regrouped. Use what still looks good....
DENVER, CO
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Gardening with Micki: Home, garden are paradise

I've just been loaned the most fascinating book about a woman who lives in Northestern Oklahoma who built a home and garden, basically from scratch. The book is titled "Jerry Ann's Place — Built From the Land By Her Own Hand — The Footprint Of a Dream." The color portraits by noted Grove photographer R.C. Livesay, are as compelling as Jerry Ann's story.
GARDENING
Kingsport Times-News

Ask a Master Gardener: Fall tips for your garden

We didn’t get any questions this week, but we have some fall tips you can work on until next Saturday. For those that have fruit trees with some disease (such as fire blight and apple scab), make sure you get those spotty leaves raked up and put in the trash, but not in your compost bin. Also remove any diseased grapes or blueberries. This fungus will survive through the winter and continue to weaken your plants. You certainly don’t want these diseases to spread to your other fruit trees and plants, or to your neighbor’s.
GARDENING
clearwaterprogress.com

Garden Clippings: Preparing the backyard garden for winter

We still haven’t had a killing frost in our garden. Frost is usually that wake-up moment that the garden is done. However, we didn’t wait, but have been pulling out the tomatoes, peppers, tomatillos, winter squash – one bed at a time. And carefully digging the potatoes, sweet potatoes and last of the onions to both eat now and store for the winter.
GARDENING
Bay Weekly

Gardening for Health

I seem to use green onions and garlic in almost everything I cook. Having a perennial source of green onions in the garden is wonderful for anybody that likes to cook. Egyptian walking onions are perfect to plant in the garden in October. They are rather difficult to find so you might find them at a mail order nursery or here at Beaver Creek Cottage Garden. Plant them in your garden now so that you can enjoy picking green onions from your garden this winter and year-round.
GARDENING
Times Gazette

Hottle’s Glad Garden is garden club topic

The Oct. 26 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club began with a presentation by guest speaker Susanna Hottle Faraday via Zoom. Faraday described Hottle’s Glad Garden, a you-pick flower garden on S.R. 138. The garden was planned in memory of Faraday’s father, Robert Hottle. and Susanna’s grandmother. Glenna Hottle, a...
HILLSBORO, OH
Monterey County Herald

Tom Karwin, On Gardening | Locating garden plants

We now continue the seasonal emphasis on garden development, considering the timely installation of new plants as we enter the rainy season (after a long wait). The basics of garden development are plant selection and plant placement. Let’s focus on placement. Spacing. An overview perspective concerns spacing. Some gardeners prefer...
GARDENING
tucson.com

Back to the Garden

Recent monsoon rains brought much moisture and beauty to our thirsty desert, and with the rain came mosquitos, gnats and black beetles that carpeted our streets after the storms. Most of these critters are thinning out, although the Agave Snout Weevil (Sycphophorus acupunctatus) seems to have found its way into a number of agaves in the past few weeks. I’ve witnessed the demise of several once beautiful, young, and strong Agave americana, also known as century plants, that have literally turned to mush from the inside out.
GARDENING
yoursun.com

Master gardeners open their gardens

PORT CHARLOTTE — If you’ve ever wondered what went wrong with your garden and landscape bed, which are now overgrown and need to be refurbished, the answers can be found at Demonstration Gardens in Port Charlotte. Master garden volunteers on Saturday held an open house for the public to view...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

9 Mile Garden Transforms Into 'Haunted Garden' This Halloween

With Halloween coming in hot this week, panic mode might start to set in if you don’t have plans to mark the end of spooky season. If trick-or-treating with your kids around the neighborhood doesn’t sound right, but staying home to watch scary movies seems a bit too Scream for you, 9 Mile Garden might have hit the sweet spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecatoctinbanner.com

The Gardening Gangster

Happy Thanksgiving month, everyone! Whether you’re hosting or attending a Thanksgiving feast, it’s important to thank others and encourage the festive Thanksgiving mood. Centerpieces fully set the tone of your Thanksgiving feast. Consider this: Would you rather display thoughtful decorations that invite your guests with cozy yet elegant vibes or decorations that will make you feel like you are sitting at the kid’s table again? Relatives will quickly regret their previous comments over the state of your garden with the stunning living centerpieces listed below. Succulents, bursting with color, will present their vibrant colors and extraordinary shapes for much longer than wilting store-bought flowers. A quick Pinterest scroll may inspire some ideas, but the picture-perfect versions are much harder, in reality, to put together. Here are three easy centerpiece ideas that will perfectly charm your guests and start your Thanksgiving out beautifully. They also make great gifts!
GARDENING
Mercury News

This Week in the Garden: Soil health is key to successful gardening

How successful was your garden this summer? Were the plants healthy and vigorous? Was the harvest all you hoped for? If some plants were struck by disease or pests, or just never grew properly, it is time to think about improving the health of your soil. Experienced gardeners know that...
GARDENING
