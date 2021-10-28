CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area community organizations are all coming together Thursday for a one-day food drive....

Huge Friendsgiving Food Truck Festival Coming To St. Joseph

Do you love fall comfort foods, friends, and fun? Then you need to check out Milk + Honey Cider's this month! They're hosting the first-ever Friendsgiving Food Truck Festival on Sunday, November 14 starting at noon. Alright, this already sounds awesome...Friendsgiving--without all of the mess from hosting at home that...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
ROCORI Holds Craft Sale

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI High School is havening their annual craft sale on Saturday. They did not have it last year because of the pandemic. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. they will have food, vendors and hands on classes. Child care will be available. Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at...
NEW ULM, MN
Give to the Max Day on November 18th, Donations Accepted Now

UNDATED -- This is the perfect time to give a donation to your favorite non-profit organization in Minnesota. Give to the Max is an annual day of giving that has been happening since 2009. Give MN Executive Director Jake Blumberg says the campaign has raised over $200 million since it...
CHARITIES
Crafting & Cold Brew This Saturday For Santa’s Holiday Workshop

Well if this doesn't sound fun, I'm not sure what else would. If you like crafting, Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park has a fun event planned for you this weekend. You can enjoy making one of three fun holiday crafts while you enjoy a cold brew this Saturday, November 6th at Back Shed Brewing's Event Space.
Miller Auto Hosting Annual Toys for Tots Drive in November

The season of giving is upon us, and Miller Auto is helping a great cause again this year. They are having their annual Toys for Tots drive where they aim to fill up the back of a pickup with new toys for kids this Christmas. And in the process, they are helping you save money on your own vehicle's service.
ADVOCACY
Minnesota House for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Stearns County No Longer Listed As Being In A Drought

ST. CLOUD -- Last week's widespread rain has helped Minnesota's drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Stearns County is now out of the drought. However, both Benton and Sherburne Counties are still listed in a moderate drought. St. Cloud has officially had 22.89 inches of precipitation so...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Winterization Workshop for Homeowners Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Experts agree that home heating bills are expected to go through the roof this winter, which makes a weatherization workshop coming up this weekend more important than ever. "Keeping the Weather Out: Homeowner How-tos" is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at a Queen Anne-style home...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Holidays in St. Cloud- Stock Up on This Beverage

Entering into holiday time and a lot of parties, both personal and work related; got me thinking about all of the cheap wine I used to drink back in the day. And really, so did everyone else. Anything from a box of wine, that's class. To something like Boones Farm. That's one of those wines you don't even bother pouring into a glass to drink. You just swig it right out of the bottle. Again, classy.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Welding Company Acquires Mankato Business

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud Business has acquired a business in Mankato. Central McGowan sells and services welding equipment, and has acquired Preferred Welder Sales in Mankato. This marks the third business bought by the company this year. The others include Metro Welding Supply in Minneapolis and Cabonic Gas...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
November is ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’ (Meet Gloria)

Grey Face has an indoor dog park for you to schedule a good time for your pet, and by booking your playdate for your pet, you'll also be supporting Grey Face Rescue, which supports and serves Senior dogs in our community. November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and November...
NEW ULM, MN
