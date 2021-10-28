CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Electric Vehicle Industry Is About to Change Forever -- Here's What Investors Should Keep in Mind

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and John Rosevear
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnIvZ_0cfEq8i900

With dozens of companies preparing to roll out new electric vehicles, we're about to see the dynamics of the EV industry change dramatically. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 18, Fool.com contributor and auto industry expert John Rosevear discusses what he thinks investors should keep in mind before adding any automakers to their portfolio.

John Rosevear: The thing I will always remind people considering investments in any electric vehicle company, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), is that in two to three years they're going to be an awful lot of electric vehicles on the market. It's all of the automakers you've ever heard of, and some you haven't heard of are coming to market with electric vehicles, some of which on paper are very good, very promising. I think Ford's (NYSE:F) going to sell every F-150 lightning pickup they can make, for instance. Months before the vehicle ships, they've already doubled their investment in the plan to scale it up faster.

If everybody is driving electric vehicle, the question is not to ask who is going to sell the most electric vehicles over the next couple of years? It's if every new cars and electric vehicle by 2030-2035 in places like China and Europe and developed markets in North America, and so forth, who's going to have what big piece of that? Clearly Tesla's here to stay around. I wouldn't bet against companies like Ford and General Motors (NYSE:GM) holding onto a significant share of the U.S. market. Maybe even gaining some ground as everybody jumps for electric vehicles because they're a little bit further ahead of the Japanese automakers and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), the company that now owns Chrysler.

You have to remember that those companies aren't going away. This is a thing I've been trying to tell investors for a decade now. Promising new electric vehicle company comes in, begins production, gains some share, gain some steady customers, wins customers, it's a big playing field. Tesla sold what? Half a million cars last year. In a good year there are 90 million cars sold around the world. A lot of those are cheap cars in emerging markets, but companies like Toyota (NYSE:TM) sell a lot of those vehicles. The individual profit per vehicle is fairly small, but when you're selling 10 million over a year, etc. It's a big space to dive into.

I think there is room for Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) to establish itself as a significant player in the electric vehicle market for someone who wants something a little different, and interesting, and well executed. Are they going to be America's leading automaker in five years? They're not scaling for that and investors shouldn't bet on that. But then we have to ask in this new world, what are these companies worth? That's a whole other discussion when we start talking about the value of these ancillary services or something. What you could argue that Tesla is expensive, but the legacy companies that will survive and thrive through this transition might be cheap, too.

Comments / 2

Related
The Motley Fool

Fisker Inc (FSR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good evening. Thank you for attending today's Fisker Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Aaron, and I will be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]. I...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Global transactions are only beginning to heat up. Shopify is expanding its services to make it easier for merchants to sell globally. dLocal’s platform is seemingly impossible to replicate. With over 454 billion global transactions made in 2020, it is clear that e-commerce is here to stay as a core...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Polestar SPAC IPO: What Investors Should Know About PSNY Stock

The Polestar IPO is the newest opportunity in the EV market. The company is going public via a SPAC deal with Gores Guggenheim. Let’s look at the details…. Polestar SPAC IPO: About the Electric Vehicle Company. Polestar is a Swedish electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company has become an award-winning...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tesla Motors#Ev#Tsla#Japanese#Stla#Chrysler
AFP

Toyota ranked one of worst major automakers for emissions efforts

The world's top-selling carmaker Toyota has come joint last in a Greenpeace ranking of carbon emission efforts by auto firms, according to a list published Thursday during the COP26 climate summit. The campaign group gave Toyota and US-European firm Stellantis "F minus minus" grades for decarbonisation efforts including phasing out engines that burn planet-warming fossil fuels in favour of electric vehicles. Minimising carbon emissions in the supply chain and reusing or developing greener technology for car batteries were among the factors examined in the report that compared 10 major automakers. General Motors received the least damning rating with a C- grade, followed by a D for Volkswagen and D- for Renault.
ECONOMY
CNN

Musk's tweet raises doubt about Hertz's order for 100,000 Teslas

New York (CNN Business) — When Hertz announced plans to buy 100,000 Teslas last week — the largest-ever single order for electric vehicles — it was hailed as a breakthrough moment for the shift to EVs. But maybe it wasn't. Or maybe it still is. The "order" was thrown into...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Washington Post

Investor Pressure Is Speeding the Arrival of Electric Vehicles

As the automobile industry evolves toward an electric future, incentives will be a big driver of the transition — not just potential tax credits to accelerate demand, but investor behavior that helps shift automakers’ priorities. Manufacturers are going to try to ramp up spending on future electric models while maintaining...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

How Ford Outsold All Rivals in the U.S. Last Month

Ford's chip supplies began to improve in August, allowing it to outsell rivals in the U.S. in September and October. Because of the industry-wide vehicle shortage, Ford is able to get very good prices for the vehicles it can deliver right now. That profitable situation could continue well into 2022.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

How Consumer Sentiment Is Changing Towards Electric Vehicles

Only a few short years ago, many experts believed the primary concern of consumers regarding electric vehicles was their range. Car buyers, adjusted to a world of petrol-based cars and an abundance of refill stations, were worried about being marooned by their electric vehicles due to their finite range and far smaller number of charging stations.
CARS
Benzinga

Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI).
STOCKS
electrek.co

How much does it cost to charge a Tesla?

When thinking about a future electric vehicle purchase like a Tesla, your first thought might be, “how much does a Tesla cost?” Well, we’ve already covered that for you. If you’re like many people and are new to the world of electric vehicles, your next question might be, “how much does it cost to charge a Tesla?”
CARS
insideevs.com

How Much Range Does an Electric Car Lose Each Year?

While electric vehicles have been proven to have considerably lower ownership costs compared to their ICE counterparts, battery longevity remains an equivocal subject. Similar to how consumers ask how long the batteries can last, manufacturers often question the same subject. ''Every single battery is going to degrade every time you charge and discharge it,'' Atlis Motor Vehicles CEO, Mark Hanchett, told InsideEVs.
CARS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
135K+
Followers
65K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy