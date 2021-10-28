CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Quiet Place spin-off movie loses its director

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Quiet Place spin-off movie has lost its director. According to Deadline, Jeff Nichols has "amicably" departed from the Paramount film, with the publication's sources indicating that the director is instead focusing on his untitled sci-fi project, also at Paramount. The spin-off is said to be a priority after the success...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

A Quiet Place is Getting a Video Game Adaptation in 2022

The A Quiet Place movie series from Paramount Pictures is reportedly getting a video game, coming sometime in 2022 next year (via Gematsu). Published by Saber Interactive (World War Z) and developed by iLLOGIKA (Lara Croft Go) and EP1T0ME, the A Quiet Place adaptation will be a “single-player, story-driven” horror adventure title with “compelling suspense, emotion, and drama” that stays true to the source material. A target platform is yet to be announced but more details will be released later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

A Quiet Place's Emily Blunt joins Christopher Nolan's new movie

Emily Blunt is in talks to star alongside her A Quiet Place Part II co-star Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie Oppenheimer. The film is a biopic about physicist J Robert Oppenheimer (played by Murphy), the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

A Quiet Place Game is in Development, Releasing in 2022

A new horror adventure game based on the John Krasinski-directed film franchise, A Quiet Place, has been announced for 2022. The game was announced via press release which revealed the game will be a single-player, story-driven horror adventure set to take place in the movie’s universe. The game’s story has been described as an “untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe” that will “capture the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous”. There is no mention of the inclusion of the Abbott family (John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) which hints they may not play a major role in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Emily Blunt
Daily Mail

Emily Blunt joins the cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer about the theoretical physicist who was one of the founders of the atom bomb

Emily Blunt has joined the cast of the upcoming biopic Oppenheimer, it was announced on Wednesday. Deadline reported that Universal is releasing the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who was one of the founders of the atom bomb. The 38-year-old English actress will star opposite Cillian Murphy,...
CELEBRITIES
TechSpot

Saber Interactive to produce video game adaptation of horror movie 'A Quiet Place'

In context: Movie adaptations of video games have generally not been too well-received with producers failing to capture the essence in a non-interactive format. Video games based on movies have done arguably better. A few notable examples include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019), Mad Max (2015), Alien Isolation (2014), and GoldenEye 007 (1997). Saber Interactive hopes to contribute to this list with its take on A Quiet Place.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The Last Kingdom announces spin-off movie after final season

Good news, The Last Kingdom fans! The show isn't quite ending with season 5, as there's a new twist in the tale... Following on from the confirmation that the hit Netflix series is set to end after its fifth season airs next year, we got exciting news straight out of MCM London Comic Con on Sunday (October 24). It was announced that a spin-off movie, called Seven Kings Must Die, will be hitting screens via the streaming service to give us more from Uhtred and the gang.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jeff Nichols Parts Ways With Next ‘Quiet Place’ Movie At Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: The next film in the A Quiet Place universe will be looking for someone to take over directing reins as sources tell Deadline that Paramount Pictures and Jeff Nichols are amicably parting ways on the franchise’s untitled next movie. Sources add that the director is pivoting to focus on the sci-fi project he is developing at Paramount, which the studio is very high on. Sources say top agencies already are submitting options for Nichols’ replacement and the studio will act fast as this film is still a high priority after A Quiet Place Part II just became one of the bigger...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quiet Place#Paramount#Sci Fi Project#A Quiet Place Part 2#Immediate Media
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Eternals makes history as lowest-scoring Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date on Rotten Tomatoes

Days before its release, Eternals has made Marvel history – but not for the right reasons.The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film introduces a brand new set of characters – a race of immortal beings who protect Earth from supernatural threats.Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden head up the film’s ensemble cast, which also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Madden’s Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.Early reviews of the film prove divisive, with some praising Nomadland director Chloé Zhao’s film and others branding it “disappointing”.It seems the majority of critics are swaying to the latter as Eternals has now become the lowest-scoring MCU film out of all 26 to have been released so far.It has a score of 58 per cent. Surprisingly, this is an even lower score than Iron Man 2, which has 72 per cent despite being widely considered by fans to be the weakest Marvel film.Other low scoring MCU films are Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent) and Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent).Eternals is in cinemas on 5 November.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
GamesRadar+

Finch director talks his post-apocalyptic movie starring Tom Hanks

Finch, directed by Miguel Sapochnik, is a glimpse into a devastating future. The film focuses on a desolate Earth ravaged by a solar flare that has ripped holes in the ozone layer and destroyed much of the planet's infrastructure. Amid the carnage, Tom Hanks' Finch lives alone with his dog Goodyear and a small (and adorable) robot which accompanies him on his dangerous travels in the outside world.
MOVIES
Collider

'Paw Patrol: The Movie' Is Getting a Sequel and TV Spin-Off, Because You Can't Escape Pup Justice

Paw Patrol is on a roll! Following the success of the film Paw Patrol: The Movie, Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment announced the development of the sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Paramount Pictures will be responsible for distributing the sequel. Unlike the first film, which premiered in theaters and on Paramount Plus simultaneously, the sequel will premiere exclusively in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Matt Smith teases his Star Wars role that never was in The Rise of Skywalker

Matt Smith has spoken about the time he was nearly in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – but then the part he was meant to play was cut from the script. "We were close to me being in it but then it just never quite happened," Smith told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I think the thing they were thinking of before, the part… it became obsolete and they didn't need it, so I never got to be in Star Wars.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dangerous’ Review: Scott Eastwood as a Psychopathic Killer — Part Clint, Part Bourne — in a Slovenly Action Film

“Dangerous” is a bits-and-pieces action thriller with a fluky premise and a lead actor good enough to embody it. Made in the slipshod, overlit style of a straight-to-streaming potboiler, it’s not a rip-off so much as a film built out of spare parts from other movies, to the point that it never fully becomes itself. The central character, Dylan Forrester, known as D, is played by Scott Eastwood, and he’s presented as a flat-out psychopath. D is a former Navy SEAL with an underworld past, and he’s an empathy-free killing machine — not because he was programmed, but because that’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ Review: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot Compete in an Elaborate Easter Egg Hunt

Lifting its title from Interpol’s most-wanted list, “Dodgeball” director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s twisty treasure-hunt lark “Red Notice” blurs the lines between good guys and bad guys, and instead focuses on which of two notorious art thieves is better at breaking the law: sarcastic master forger Nolan Booth (a reliably whiny Ryan Reynolds) or his upscale nemesis, known only as “the Bishop” (a more wine-and-diney Gal Gadot). Their goal is to collect three ornamental orbs — worth some $300 million, but only as a set — originally gifted from Anthony to Cleopatra, then scattered to the corners of the globe. While Booth...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy