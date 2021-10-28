Quiet Place spin-off movie loses its director

Days before its release, Eternals has made Marvel history – but not for the right reasons.The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film introduces a brand new set of characters – a race of immortal beings who protect Earth from supernatural threats.Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden head up the film’s ensemble cast, which also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Madden’s Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.Early reviews of the film prove divisive, with some praising Nomadland director Chloé Zhao’s film and others branding it “disappointing”.It seems the majority of critics are swaying to the latter as Eternals has now become the lowest-scoring MCU film out of all 26 to have been released so far.It has a score of 58 per cent. Surprisingly, this is an even lower score than Iron Man 2, which has 72 per cent despite being widely considered by fans to be the weakest Marvel film.Other low scoring MCU films are Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent) and Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent).Eternals is in cinemas on 5 November.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO