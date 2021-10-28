Chicago passes guaranteed income program with funds from American Rescue Plan

The Anacortes Airport is getting $32,000 in funding in American Rescue Plan relief funding. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, announced the funding last week. “As airports of all sizes in our state continue working to recover from the devastating effects of this past year’s public health crisis, it is critical they get the help they need to safely keep workers on payroll, passengers on planes and goods moving through the skies,” Murray said in a statement. “I’m glad to see these airports receive this crucial funding I fought to include in the American Rescue Plan so they can continue to play a strong role in supporting our regional economies. I’m going to keep fighting for continued investments in our nation’s air transportation infrastructure to ensure that everyone who relies on our airports can get themselves and their products where they need to go.”

