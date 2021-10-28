CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago passes guaranteed income program with funds from American Rescue Plan

By WBEZ Chicago
 7 days ago

Chicago just became the latest city to approve a guaranteed basic income program for some of its poorest residents. The idea of basic income has been around for a while, but the pandemic brought it a lot of new attention. And now dozens of U.S. cities are exploring cash payment programs...

