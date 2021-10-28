CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Labcorp profit drops 16.5% on slowing COVID-19 tests sales

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - Clinical laboratory operator Laboratory Corp of America Holdings on Thursday reported a 16.5% fall in quarterly profit due to slowing COVID-19 testing and higher personnel costs.

The company’s net income fell to $587.3 million, or $6.05 per share, in the third quarter ended month Sept. 30, from $703.4 million, or $7.17 per share, a year earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Qiagen Q3 profit surges on COVID-19 testing demand

(Reuters) – U.S.-German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported a surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its coronavirus tests amid a rise in infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant. Net income rose to $0.57 per share from $0.07 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labcorp#Covid 19 Testing#America#Clinical Laboratory
Variety

ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Regeneron beats quarterly sales on COVID-19 drug demand

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) on Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue on strong demand for its COVID-19 antibody cocktail during the Delta variant-led surge in infections in the United States. U.S. sales of the cocktail, REGEN-COV, approved for emergency use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, were $676.7 million...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Chegg's Stock Crashed After It Cut 2021 Guidance

Chegg stock closed Tuesday down by about 49% from where it closed Monday after the company released its third-quarter results. Fewer students than expected returned to campuses this fall. Chegg's board of directors increased its share-buyback authorization to take advantage of the lower stock price. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), a leading educational...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Amazon reports sales and profit drop in 3Q

NEW YORK (AP) — Online behemoth Amazon reported a drop in third quarter profits and sales as the pandemic-induced online splurging eases. During the three-month period ended Sept. 30, the company reported a profit of $6.2 billion, or $6.12 per share, compared with $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 15% to $110.8 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet on average expected $111.55 billion in quarterly revenue and per-share earnings of $8.90. In July, Amazon warned that revenue will be in the range of $106 billion to $112 billion for the third quarter. Still, this quarter marks the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Gilead beats profit expectations on COVID-19 drug sales

(Reuters) – Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday posted higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings as strong demand for its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Veklury, offset flagging sales of its HIV drugs. The biotechnology company reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, soundly beating Wall Street estimates of $1.75 per share, as compiled by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Amazon sales slowed down with no lockdown, with a drop in profits this summer

Amazon reported a slowdown in revenues Thursday, as well as a notable drop in profits from the same time last year, as it disclosed its earnings for the quarter running from July through September. On Thursday the e-commerce giant said net sales in the July-September quarter climbed to $110.8 billion,...
ECONOMY
CNET

Amazon profits halved amid slowing sales growth

Amazon reported on Thursday a steep drop in third-quarter profits amid slowing sales growth and indicated that the next quarter would also be tough for the e-commerce giant. Net sales during the July-September quarter climbed 15%, to $110.8 billion, but missed forecasts of roughly $111.81 billion, according to numbers from Bloomberg. The results did, however, fall within the $106 billion to $112 billion range Amazon had forecast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy