CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) Announces Changes to Routes

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Effective Friday, Nov. 5, the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be adjusting the transit routes for the Route 2, Charlotte Hall, and Route 12 evening Leonardtown buses to begin operating on reduced schedules. Under the reduced service, the Charlotte Hall, Route 2, northbound route will run northbound on the even hours and […] The post St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) Announces Changes to Routes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man dies from injuries in Bensville Road Crash

On November 2 at 2:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bensville Road and Laurel Branch Drive in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation showed Clifford Borel Chapman, 68, of Waldorf, was driving a passenger car on Laurel Branch Drive when he pulled out onto Bensville Road and […] The post Waldorf man dies from injuries in Bensville Road Crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for Thursday, November 4, 2021

November is upon us and many areas of central, southern, and eastern Maryland have experienced their first frost. The waters are cooling and providing excellent fishing opportunities as many species of fish are feeding aggressively. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources trout program made an all-out effort to stock waters last week, providing exciting fishing.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners November 2, 2021, Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County hosted a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission Tuesday, Nov.2, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building. The joint meeting agenda included briefs from the Department of Public Works & Transportation, the MetCom Chief Engineer, the County Financial Officer, the County Administrator and the MetCom Executive […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners November 2, 2021, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Traffic
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troopers Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert Co.

(Owings, MD) – Maryland State Police are on the lookout for two masked men who committed an armed robbery and assault in Calvert County this morning. The armed robbery and assault took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store/gas station in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, Maryland. Two masked […] The post Troopers Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert Co. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Leonardtown to host Twilight First Friday

The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from 5-8 PM for shopping, dinner, drinks, and dessert on First Friday, November 5th, 2021! Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Many shops, stores, and galleries will also be open […] The post Leonardtown to host Twilight First Friday appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Opens Evacuation Shelter at Huntingtown High School

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 29, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety announces an evacuation center will open at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown today, Friday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m., due to severe weather and flooding. The Department of Social Services and the American Red Cross will assist […] The post Calvert County Opens Evacuation Shelter at Huntingtown High School appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police identify suspect in fatal Loveville crash, warrant issued

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, age 31 of Mechanicsville. The investigation determined the operator of the striking vehicle involved in the fatality to be Ryan Cherrico. Cherrico is a white male, 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. A warrant has […] The post Police identify suspect in fatal Loveville crash, warrant issued appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#The Post Charles Co
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Bus Drivers reach an agreement, return to work Monday

Calvert County Public Schools met with representatives from the Calvert County bus contractors, bus drivers, and representatives of the Calvert County Government to reach an agreement. The new agreement will include an hourly increase at all levels of experience and a guaranteed number of hours per day effective this calendar year.  All Calvert County Public School […] The post Calvert Bus Drivers reach an agreement, return to work Monday appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy