A wrong way driver was involved in a two-vehicle collision in northeast Iowa that injured six people, including three juveniles, over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash occurred along U.S. Highway 30 in Benton County just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Troopers say a Toyota Corolla, driven by 43-year-old Julie Viet of Solon, was traveling the wrong way in the westbound inside lane near the intersection with 32nd Avenue, south of Atkins, when it struck a Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old Keagan DeVore of Des Moines, head-on as it was traveling westbound. A third vehicle, a Ford Fiesta driven by 54-year-old Ramon Rodriguez of Toledo,, was hit by debris and ran over other debris from the initial collision.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO