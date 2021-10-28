CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, IL

CBS 2 Investigation Leads To Thousands Of Tossed Tickets: "Evidence Was Clear"

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

In that report from late July, the CBS...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Journal & Sunday Journal

Investigation into vape shop fire leads to suspect

An investigation completed by Investigator George A. Harms, from Charleston, has shown that a fire at DVape Shop in Shepherdstown on Sept. 28 was not accidental. In a criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County Magistrate Court, Harms stated that on Sept. 29, he contacted shop owner Malik Ilyas to obtain permission to enter the shop to investigate the cause of the fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
hudsonvalley360.com

Police: Arson investigation leads to grand larceny charge

STOCKPORT — An investigation into a suspicious fire on Friday in Stockport led to the arrest of a Kinderhook man on charges not related to the fire. Kenneth L. Sutherland, 51, was charged by state police with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, for possessing a stolen John Deere Utility Terrain Vehicle, said Aaron Hicks, public information officer for state police Troop K.
KINDERHOOK, NY
14news.com

Child death investigation leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing drug charges after interviewing suspects that were arrested in connection to the death of a three-year-old in Evansville. [Six people arrested in connection to Evansville child death case]. Officials say that 24-year-old Ryan Cheek was identified as a suspect involved...
EVANSVILLE, IN
News 12

Stewart airport cleared after bomb threat investigation

State Police descended on Stewart International Airport Friday morning after a bomb threat was called in. State police say a bomb threat they received was unfounded. A police spokesman says a person called 911 just after 10 a.m. to report the threat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cicero, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IL
Grand Haven Tribune

Man with airsoft gun leads to police investigation

A man shooting an airsoft rifle led to a police investigation on Grand Haven’s north side Tuesday evening. Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said his department responded to the report of a man lying prone in a sniper position pointing a rifle toward Beacon Boulevard. Nothing was found during the initial search.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Effingham Radio

Effingham Police Investigation Leads To Grand Jury Indictments

On August 22nd, 2021 at approximately 11:15 A.M., Effingham Police Department was dispatched to 200 block of Lakewood Manor Drive for an unresponsive subject. Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes later pronounced Darcey D. Depaolo, 25, Vandalia, deceased at the residence from an apparent drug overdose. During the death investigation, information...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Burglary investigation leads to search at Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports three arrests Tuesday evening in connection with a burglary investigation. The Criminal Investigations Division had been investigating an Oct. 28 burglary, which led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in Weeping Water. A Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team...
WEEPING WATER, NE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Police need help identifying woman in $1,200 Walmart scam

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Stuart police department needs help identifying the woman pictured above. Authorities say she is involved in a Craigslist scam out of state and retrieved more than $1,200 from a Walmart in Stuart on Oct. 1. Police say the money collected was from a wire transfer.
STUART, FL
Popculture

Actress Charged After Police Allegedly Find Drugs During Raid

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, has officially been charged after she was arrested during a drug raid in August. The 28-year-old, who later claimed she was framed, was also granted permanent bail while she awaits trial. Two of her associates, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, are also facing charges.
CELEBRITIES
fox5ny.com

3 charged after 21-year-old woman found dismembered

Three Missouri residents have been charged after investigators found human remains on their property while searching for a missing 21-year-old woman, authorities said. Boillnger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said the investigation began after the Illinois family of Brianna Roberts reported her missing on Thursday. Investigators say that Kaitlyn Morgan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOCO

Authorities arrest 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found, Harrah arson investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found during an arson investigation in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stockton Jr., 17 was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started investigating after...
HARRAH, OK
TMZ.com

Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears to Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious...
BROOKLYN, NY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

