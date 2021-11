Luminar, a company that develops lidar sensors for use in self-driving cars, has seen its stock rise by about 7.5% over the last week and also remains up by 13% over the last month. Although there hasn’t been too much news relating to the company, investors have been doubling down on the electric vehicles space in recent weeks, following strong delivery numbers from Tesla and Chinese luxury EV players and also due to the ongoing COP26 climate summit in Scotland, which could help speed up the EV transition. Self-driving technology, which is seen as going hand in hand with electric vehicles, has also seen rising interest in recent weeks.

