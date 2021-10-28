DC drama: Can Dems reach finish line with bills?

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers! President Joe Biden will visit Capitol Hill to urge Democratic lawmakers to bring talks on the social services and climate change bill "over the finish line." Miami officials will vote on an "adopt-a-homeless" plan for residents to take homeless individuals into their homes. And, it's a Thursday night showdown for the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals.

⚾️ New this morning: In 1993, Bob Kendrick met one of the Negro Leagues' greatest players, Buck O'Neil. The meeting, and the stories, gave him his life's mission . The "Never Been Told" series explores the unseen, unheard, lost and forgotten stories of America’s people of color.

👨‍💻 Two brand-new Facebook accounts descended into toxic, divisive rabbit holes within weeks. Here's how .

🔴 Los Angeles County is set to pay two families $1.25 million each after they accused county first responders of improperly sharing photos of their dead relatives from a helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant .

In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Vanessa Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant was killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed west of Los Angeles in the hills of Calabasas. Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

🛂 The U.S. has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation – a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don’t identify as male or female .

🚔 An assistant director on "Rust" told investigators he did not check all the rounds in the gun used on the film set before handing it to Alec Baldwin prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins .

🔵 "Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken": An investigation is underway after photos surfaced showing students giving lap dances to staff as part of a Kentucky high school’s homecoming week festivities .

Here's what's happening today:

With domestic agenda in limbo, Biden to visit Capitol Hill to meet Democrats

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden's big domestic bill, but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires' tax appeared scrapped . With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden will visit Capitol Hill Thursday morning to urge Democratic lawmakers to bring talks on the social services and climate change bill "over the finish line" before he departs for global summits overseas, according to multiple outlets. Still in the mix: Expanded health care programs, free pre-kindergarten and money to tackle climate change remain in what's at least a $1.75 trillion package. A Sunday deadline also looms for approving a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure bill or risk allowing funds for routine transportation programs to expire. But that $1 trillion bill has been held up by progressives who refuse to give their support without the bigger Biden deal.

New survey: 5% of unvaccinated adults have left job due to COVID vaccine rule

As the federal government prepares to unveil new vaccination rules for workplaces, 5% of unvaccinated adults say they have already left a job because of a COVID-19 vaccination requirement , according to a survey released Thursday. That represents 1% of all adults, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, which conducted the survey of 1,519 adults from October 14-24. The White House is reviewing an emergency Labor Department rule requested by President Joe Biden spelling out vaccination rules for businesses with 100 or more employees. When released, the rule will fill in the details on how workers at larger businesses must get vaccinated or be tested regularly for the coronavirus. Separately, federal employees and contractors must get inoculated unless they qualify for an exemption.

💉 Some states are preparing to receive hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 next week, ahead of full authorization by regulatory bodies. Tap here for the latest coronavirus updates .

🚔 Who killed Johnny? A Chicago officer shot a 14-year-old boy in the back, but the 2002 shooting led to a 40-year prison sentence for the teen's accomplice .

🔵 Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who made opposing nuclear weapons the message of his life , has died. He was 96.

Sunao Tsuboi was 20 years old when he miraculously survived the U.S. atomic bombing of his hometown on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. USA TODAY

🚨 A "dying" former New York cop who for decades has delayed facing justice over child rape allegations, was arrested in Florida on charges related to the case .

🛒 Reviewed: Can't wait for Black Friday? Shop these early deals at Walmart, Best Buy and more .

⚽️ Australian soccer player Josh Cavallo came out as gay over social media to become the only men's top-level soccer player to be publicly out.

Josh Cavallo, 21, read his coming-out story in an emotional Twitter video. USA TODAY

In wake of Blackhawks assault scandal, ex-coach to meet NHL commissioner

Joel Quenneville coached the Florida Panthers to a win Wednesday night. Whether Quenneville keeps that job will likely be determined Thursday when he meets NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York. The two will discuss what happened — and what didn't happen — in Chicago during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, when a player named Kyle Beach — previously known as "John Doe" — claimed he was sexually assaulted by Blackhawks video coordinator Brad Aldrich. Quenneville was the head coach of that team, which won the Stanley Cup. Among Beach's allegations: Top Blackhawks officials, including Quenneville and former general manager Stan Bowman, didn't give Beach's claims any credence because they were prioritizing a chance to win a title. Quenneville said in July that he was unaware of the allegations until this summer, a stance he reiterated Wednesday.

World Series: Astros and Braves are now tied 1-1 heading to Atlanta

The Houston Astros' powerful lineup pounded Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried in his first World Series start and stormed to a 7-2 victory in Game 2 Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 42,833 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Six different Astros hitters had runs batted in, culminating with Jose Altuve's 22nd career postseason home run in the seventh inning. The series is now tied 1-game apiece and will resume with Game 3 Friday night in Atlanta.

⚾ Opinion: Major League Baseball and the team won't budge on the Atlanta baseball team's nickname, but here's why longtime baseball writer Bob Nightengale won't use it.

⚾ "Nothing can be further from the truth": A Native American group blasts MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over his "tomahawk chop" comments.

⚾ What will it take for Atlanta to win the World Series? "It’s kind of like the whole roster is going to have to be used just because of the situation we're in."

⚾ "Mr. October": Why is Reggie Jackson wearing a Houston Astros cap at the World Series?

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker stands before Game 2 of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021. USA TODAY Sports photo and graphic

Miami official's 'adopt-a- homeless' program up for vote

Miami's City Commission is set to vote Thursday on a controversial – some say ridiculous – proposal to deal with the city's issues with homelessness. Under Commissioner Joe Carollo's "adopt-a-homeless" plan , the city would lean on private residents to take homeless individuals into their homes in exchange for a stipend for utilities, much like state-run foster care programs. The proposal by Carollo – who is up for re-election Nov. 2 – came about during a contentious meeting two weeks ago where he sought to pass another ordinance that would outlaw homeless encampments and lead to the arrests of many living on sidewalks. David Peery, an attorney who works with homeless people, said the proposal "is meant to bait housing activists and distract from discussing real solutions to solving homelessness."

Newsmakers in their own words: Victory Fund president on record number of LGBTQ candidates

LGBTQ Victory Fund is a nonpartisan political action committee that seeks "to achieve and sustain equality by increasing the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials," the organization says. USA TODAY

LGBTQ candidates are seeking office in record numbers this election year , advancing a sea change in the nation's political landscape, according to a report.

At least 410 LGBTQ candidates ran or are running for office in 2021, a 7% increase over the last odd-numbered election year of 2019, says the report from the LGBTQ Victory Fund , a nonpartisan political action committee dedicated to electing openly LGBTQ people .

Annise Parker, the former Houston mayor who is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, shed some light on the reason for the historic rise in LGBTQ candidates.

⚖️ California's Supreme Court has rejected Brad Pitt's appeal in his bitter custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, upholding a lower court ruling that will likely force them to relitigate the custody of their kids .

🧳 Got some vacation days to burn? JetBlue Airways launched a three-day fare sale with one-way fares starting at $31 for travel before and after Thanksgiving .

🎤 Kelly Clarkson felt "like such a jerk" after pairing teen singers backfired on "The Voice."

📲 You can now add your COVID vaccine card to iPhone's Apple Wallet. Here's how to set it up .

Packers, Cardinals meet in Thursday night NFC showdown

The best matchup of Week 8 in the National Football League is its first. The Green Bay Packers (6-1) are riding a six-game winning streak and traveling to face the league’s lone undefeated team, the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals, Thursday night (8:20 p.m. ET, FOX/NFL Network). Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals will face off for the first time. Worth watching: the Packers will be short-handed as they deal with a rash of COVID-19 cases that prevented defensive coordinator Joe Barry from traveling with the team and landed its top two receivers, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Cardinals have their own issue with player availability as star defensive lineman J.J. Watt will have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season, according to several reports.

Also Thursday: Chipotle cancels in-restaurant Boorito deal, but has alternative

Chipotle Mexican Grill is changing its annual Halloween promotion for the second consecutive year. In 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chipotle moved Boorito to a digital-only offer after nearly two decades of rewarding costume-wearing fans with discounted meals. While the in-store costume offer is canceled again this year, there's a way to score a free burrito, plus $5 Halloween meals, with a "virtual costume" starting Thursday, through Oct. 31. The fast-casual chain will become "the first restaurant brand to open a virtual location on Roblox, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences." Chipotle plans to give away $1 million worth of free burritos through the "Chipotle Boorito Maze" at Roblox.com/chipotle. Head here to learn how to play and win free burritos on Roblox.

📸 Photo of the day: Could this be Major League Soccer's goal of the year? 📸

Dairon Asprilla scores a bicycle kick goal during the second half against the San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park. Troy Wayrynen, USA TODAY Sports

Dairon Asprilla, take a bow.

The Portland Timbers forward submitted a late entry for Major League Soccer's goal of the year with an amazing, must-see bicycle kick goal from outside the 18-yard box during his team's 2-0 home win over San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Head here to see some of the best photos from the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

