Creating a last minute DIY Halloween costume at Goodwill

By Abby Breidenbach
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTinK_0cfEm8ZJ00

With just three days left until Halloween, many stores are out of costumes. It might even be too late to order something from Amazon.

Abby Breidenbach found some DIY ideas that can be thrown together on a budget while supporting a good cause.

Whether your Halloween inspiration is ghosts, glamour or just getting a good laugh, you can get creative and DIY a costume in the aisles of your local Goodwill.

"You kind of get inspired by the things you see in here because there are so many different options that it sparks your creativity," says Tiffany Carrier, Marketing Specialist at Goodwill Acadiana.

The best part of finding your costume at Goodwill? Those clothing items and accessories can be brought back to the store to be donated again.

"Let's say you're finished with your Halloween costume and you're like, 'I don't want to hang on to this,' you can donate it right back to us and have a place to drop it off," says Carrier.

Carrier says it's a fun way to support sustainability efforts and keep clothes out of landfills.

Plus, while a Goodwill buy hardly makes a dent in your wallet, Carrier says the impact on the community can be pretty big.

"The money that you spend here goes back to community programs such as education, employment, crisis assistance and housing," she says.

#Halloween Costume#Diy#Goodwill Acadiana
ETOnline.com

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

What are the hottest toys of 2021 going to be? Well, according to Amazon, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling. Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Lizzo Modernizes Classic Glamour in a Logomania Coat & Kitten Heels for Gucci Love Parade

Lizzo brought a new-age touch to classic Hollywood glamour at last night’s Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles. The “Truth Hurts” musician arrived at the celebrity-filled event in bold fashion, opting for logo-coated outerwear from the Italian luxury house. The black and white coat came accented with a glittering scarf and coordinating hair clips as Lizzo held tight to her Gucci purse. On her feet, the musician completed her look with pointed-toe slingback pumps set atop a mini heel with an embossed logo finish. Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere...
LOS ANGELES, CA
