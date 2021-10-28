Canva

Best colleges in Georgia

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Georgia using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Georgia College & State University (Milledgeville)

- Acceptance rate: 80% (1110-1260 SAT)

- Net Price: $20,823

#9. Georgia State University (Atlanta)

- Acceptance rate: 76% (1060-1250 SAT)

- Net Price: $14,136

#8. Georgia Southern University (Statesboro)

- Acceptance rate: 54% (1050-1200 SAT)

- Net Price: $15,374

#7. Berry College (Mount Berry)

- Acceptance rate: 71% (1090-1320 SAT)

- Net Price: $25,192

#6. Spelman College (Atlanta)

- Acceptance rate: 43% (1080-1230 SAT)

- Net Price: $43,042

#5. Agnes Scott College (Decatur)

- Acceptance rate: 65% (— SAT)

- Net Price: $21,893

#4. Mercer University (Macon)

- Acceptance rate: 74% (1170-1340 SAT)

- Net Price: $21,696

#3. University of Georgia (Athens)

- Acceptance rate: 45% (1240-1420 SAT)

- Net Price: $15,961

#2. Emory University (Atlanta)

- Acceptance rate: 16% (1360-1530 SAT)

- Net Price: $25,942

#1. Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta)

- Acceptance rate: 21% (1300-1510 SAT)

- Net Price: $16,883

You may also like: Recipes from Georgia