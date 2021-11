Canva

Cats available for adoption in Myrtle Beach

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Myrtle Beach on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Myrtle Beach

Petfinder

KITTENS

Petfinder

Hazel and Basil

Petfinder

Hazel

Petfinder

Sesame

Petfinder

Kobe

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Medium Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Cheddar

Petfinder

Remi and Roo

Petfinder

Emma

Petfinder

CeCe

Petfinder

Odella

- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Myrtle Beach

Petfinder

Otis

Petfinder

Newt

Petfinder

Penelope

Petfinder

KITTENS

Petfinder

Zatanna

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Senior- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

HEIDI

Petfinder

Natasha

Petfinder

Neon

Petfinder

Barnes

Petfinder

Cashew

- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Myrtle Beach

Petfinder

Timmy

Petfinder

Argyle

Petfinder

Ross

Petfinder

Owlette.

Petfinder

Flounder

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Frank

Petfinder

Farley

Petfinder

Finley

Petfinder

Bebe aka Poptart

Petfinder

Jordan aka Pickles

- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor