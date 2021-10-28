Canva

Best colleges in Iowa

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Iowa using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Northwestern College - Iowa (Orange City)

- Acceptance rate: 70% (1030-1250 SAT)

- Net Price: $24,085

#9. University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls)

- Acceptance rate: 79% (980-1240 SAT)

- Net Price: $15,760

#8. Dordt University (Sioux Center)

- Acceptance rate: 75% (1030-1340 SAT)

- Net Price: $26,570

#7. Cornell College (Mount Vernon)

- Acceptance rate: 62% (1100-1340 SAT)

- Net Price: $28,566

#6. Loras College (Dubuque)

- Acceptance rate: 75% (960-1140 SAT)

- Net Price: $21,751

#5. Luther College (Decorah)

- Acceptance rate: 62% (1030-1260 SAT)

- Net Price: $23,805

#4. Drake University (Des Moines)

- Acceptance rate: 68% (1100-1370 SAT)

- Net Price: $30,265

#3. University of Iowa (Iowa City)

- Acceptance rate: 83% (1130-1340 SAT)

- Net Price: $17,008

#2. Iowa State University (Ames)

- Acceptance rate: 92% (1100-1340 SAT)

- Net Price: $15,195

#1. Grinnell College (Grinnell)

- Acceptance rate: 23% (1370-1530 SAT)

- Net Price: $29,404

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Iowa