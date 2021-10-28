CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Best colleges in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOmoI_0cfElzrQ00
Canva

Best colleges in Iowa

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Iowa using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Northwestern College - Iowa (Orange City)
- Acceptance rate: 70% (1030-1250 SAT)
- Net Price: $24,085

#9. University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls)
- Acceptance rate: 79% (980-1240 SAT)
- Net Price: $15,760

#8. Dordt University (Sioux Center)
- Acceptance rate: 75% (1030-1340 SAT)
- Net Price: $26,570

#7. Cornell College (Mount Vernon)
- Acceptance rate: 62% (1100-1340 SAT)
- Net Price: $28,566

#6. Loras College (Dubuque)
- Acceptance rate: 75% (960-1140 SAT)
- Net Price: $21,751

#5. Luther College (Decorah)
- Acceptance rate: 62% (1030-1260 SAT)
- Net Price: $23,805

#4. Drake University (Des Moines)
- Acceptance rate: 68% (1100-1370 SAT)
- Net Price: $30,265

#3. University of Iowa (Iowa City)
- Acceptance rate: 83% (1130-1340 SAT)
- Net Price: $17,008

#2. Iowa State University (Ames)
- Acceptance rate: 92% (1100-1340 SAT)
- Net Price: $15,195

#1. Grinnell College (Grinnell)
- Acceptance rate: 23% (1370-1530 SAT)
- Net Price: $29,404

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Iowa

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CBS News projects New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wins close reelection race

CBS News has projected that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will win a second term. He is the first Democratic governor to win reelection since 1977, but Murphy's thin margin of victory, currently about one point, in what was considered a safe blue state is raising red flags for Democrats around the country.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
Orange City, IA
Education
Orange City, IA
Government
City
Decorah, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Orange City, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
CBS News

CDC recommends children as young as 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19

The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer's vaccine this week. "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa College#Loras College#Grinnell College#Cornell College#Dordt University Lrb#Luther College#Drake University#University Of Iowa#Iowa State University
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy