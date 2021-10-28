Canva

Best colleges in Florida

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Florida using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne)

- Acceptance rate: 66% (1150-1360 SAT)

- Net Price: $32,776

#9. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - Daytona Beach (Daytona Beach)

- Acceptance rate: 61% (1080-1310 SAT)

- Net Price: $36,063

#8. University of South Florida - St. Petersburg (St. Petersburg)

- Acceptance rate: 27% (1140-1280 SAT)

- Net Price: $10,841

#7. Florida International University (Miami)

- Acceptance rate: 58% (1110-1280 SAT)

- Net Price: $9,888

#6. University of South Florida - Sarasota-Manatee (Sarasota)

- Acceptance rate: 24% (1160-1290 SAT)

- Net Price: $2,734

#5. University of Central Florida (Orlando)

- Acceptance rate: 44% (1170-1340 SAT)

- Net Price: $11,617

#4. University of South Florida (Tampa)

- Acceptance rate: 48% (1170-1330 SAT)

- Net Price: $9,787

#3. Florida State University (Tallahassee)

- Acceptance rate: 36% (1200-1340 SAT)

- Net Price: $12,568

#2. University of Miami (Coral Gables)

- Acceptance rate: 27% (1270-1440 SAT)

- Net Price: $33,102

#1. University of Florida (Gainesville)

- Acceptance rate: 37% (1310-1470 SAT)

- Net Price: $10,457

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Florida