Best colleges in Kentucky

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Kentucky using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#9. Asbury University (Wilmore)

- Acceptance rate: 64% (1050-1330 SAT)

- Net Price: $22,848

#8. Murray State University (Murray)

- Acceptance rate: 82% (1040-1250 SAT)

- Net Price: $11,512

#7. Transylvania University (Lexington)

- Acceptance rate: 90% (1080-1350 SAT)

- Net Price: $25,779

#6. Spalding University (Louisville)

- Acceptance rate: 79% (930-1150 SAT)

- Net Price: $22,314

#5. Bellarmine University (Louisville)

- Acceptance rate: 66% (1060-1260 SAT)

- Net Price: $23,158

#4. Berea College (Berea)

- Acceptance rate: 30% (1090-1300 SAT)

- Net Price: $5,156

#3. Centre College (Danville)

- Acceptance rate: 76% (1130-1380 SAT)

- Net Price: $24,226

#2. University of Louisville (Louisville)

- Acceptance rate: 69% (1070-1290 SAT)

- Net Price: $17,490

#1. University of Kentucky (Lexington)

- Acceptance rate: 96% (1070-1320 SAT)

- Net Price: $18,958

