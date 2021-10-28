Canva

Best colleges in Arizona

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Arizona using rankings from Niche . Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#7. Arizona State University - Polytechnic Campus (Mesa)

- Acceptance rate: 84% (1120-1300 SAT)

- Net Price: $11,447

#6. Northern Arizona University (Flagstaff)

- Acceptance rate: 85% (940-1160 SAT)

- Net Price: $14,236

#5. Arizona State University - West Campus (Glendale)

- Acceptance rate: 82% (1040-1270 SAT)

- Net Price: $9,349

#4. Arizona State University - Downtown Phoenix Campus (Phoenix)

- Acceptance rate: 82% (1080-1270 SAT)

- Net Price: $13,764

#3. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - Prescott (Prescott)

- Acceptance rate: 66% (1130-1350 SAT)

- Net Price: $36,962

#2. University of Arizona (Tucson)

- Acceptance rate: 85% (1110-1360 SAT)

- Net Price: $16,580

#1. Arizona State University (Tempe)

- Acceptance rate: 86% (1120-1360 SAT)

- Net Price: $14,081

