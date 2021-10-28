CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wading River, NY

Enjoy a fun fall weekend with the family at Fink's Country Farm

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JwZ2_0cfElp2A00

It's all about fall family fun on this Road Trip: Close to Home to Fink's Country Farm .

The 50-acre farm in Wading River has been around for 50 years, and three generations of farmers.

Kids can visit the barnyard animals - and feed the goats.

There are places to run, jump and play all day. You can even play in the barn of corn!

This weekend you can pick pumpkins and go on a hayride.

Fink's Country farm is open every day through December, that's when you can come get a Christmas tree, and see Santa on the weekends.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wading River, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Animals#Christmas Tree#Fink S Country Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
News 12

News 12

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy