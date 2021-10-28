Enjoy a fun fall weekend with the family at Fink's Country Farm

It's all about fall family fun on this Road Trip: Close to Home to Fink's Country Farm .

The 50-acre farm in Wading River has been around for 50 years, and three generations of farmers.

Kids can visit the barnyard animals - and feed the goats.

There are places to run, jump and play all day. You can even play in the barn of corn!

This weekend you can pick pumpkins and go on a hayride.

Fink's Country farm is open every day through December, that's when you can come get a Christmas tree, and see Santa on the weekends.