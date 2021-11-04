Cats available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Greenville on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.
Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina.
Petfinder
Ned (courtesy listing)- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sterling- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sable- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Tabby
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Casey- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Long Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Marble- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sunny (courtesy listing)- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Luna- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Nemo (courtesy listing)- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Zoey (courtesy listing)- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rayne- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
McGee- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Daytona- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Calico
- Read more on Petfinder
