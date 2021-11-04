Okssi // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Greenville on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Greenville

Petfinder

Ned (courtesy listing)

Petfinder

Sterling

Petfinder

Sable

Petfinder

Casey

Petfinder

Marble

- Gender: Male- Age: Young- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Tabby- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Long Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: American Shorthair

You may also like: Where people in Greenville are moving to most

Petfinder

Sunny (courtesy listing)

Petfinder

Luna

Petfinder

Nemo (courtesy listing)

Petfinder

Zoey (courtesy listing)

Petfinder

Rayne

- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Baby- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Greenville, North Carolina metro area

Petfinder

McGee

Petfinder

Daytona

- Gender: Male- Age: Adult- Breed: Domestic Short Hair- Gender: Female- Age: Adult- Breed: Calico