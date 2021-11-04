CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Cats available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsccR_0cfEloOf00
Okssi // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Greenville on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Greenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2GDJ_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Ned (courtesy listing)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbT6m_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Sterling

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUBqW_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Sable

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby

- Breed: Tabby
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4kvW_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Casey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Long Hair
-
Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W10mk_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Marble

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Greenville are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gUSp_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Sunny (courtesy listing)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17i8cH_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Luna

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0uw3_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Nemo (courtesy listing)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNcdn_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Zoey (courtesy listing)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpjyZ_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Rayne

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Greenville, North Carolina metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSMUl_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

McGee

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
- Read more on Petfinder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWmo4_0cfEloOf00
Petfinder

Daytona

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Calico
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CBS News projects New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wins close reelection race

CBS News has projected that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will win a second term. He is the first Democratic governor to win reelection since 1977, but Murphy's thin margin of victory, currently about one point, in what was considered a safe blue state is raising red flags for Democrats around the country.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Pets & Animals
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
Greenville, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
CBS News

CDC recommends children as young as 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19

The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer's vaccine this week. "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Cats#Cat#Long Hair#Companion Animals#American
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy