Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County woman sues Kellogg's for $5 million over frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

A Dutchess County woman is suing The Kellogg Company for $5 million over its "Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry" Pop-Tarts

The attorney for Elizabeth Russett, of Beacon, says the packaging is deceptive and misleading because she says the treat contains more  pears and apples in its filling than strawberries.

"This is a big company with the ability to get it right and be honest with consumers. And that's all we're asking for. All the other companies do it the correct way, and we're asking that Kellogg’s play by the same rules and give consumers what they're saying," says Spencer Sheehan, of Sheehan & Associates.

A Kellogg’s spokesperson tells News 12 “the ingredients in and labeling of all of our Pop-Tart products fully comply with all legal requirements.”

Comments / 11

Labey
6d ago

🤔, suing for not enough strawberries in a pop tart. Then claim you doing it to ensure correct info for future others. Ok!! no concern this product is unhealthy and has preservatives (TBHQ) that get causes health concerns. This product did not state 💯% strawberries.. Smdh! if this person wins her case, I am jumping on the sue mentality of making $$$. Watch out food industry

Reply
7
ANTOINETTE TAYLOR
6d ago

Lady go somewhere and sit down are you serious!!!!! The things American ppl sue for is unbeknownst to me…..SMDH

Reply
5
Bbj Lee
6d ago

People trying to make money without working that’s called laziness

Reply
10
SlashGear

Cupcake multi-packs recalled in several states over tiny metal fragments

Select multi-pack cupcakes have been recalled across several states due to the potential presence of metal mesh wire fragments. The company elected to recall the cupcakes following an alert it received from a vendor that supplied an ingredient used to produce the cupcakes. Fortunately, the company hasn’t received any reports of injuries or other issues related to the recalled batches.
AM 1390 KRFO

What? Pop-Tarts Aren’t Healthy? A Woman Sues Kellogg’s

CAN INDIVIDUALS EVER WIN AGAINST BIG COMPANIES LIKE KELLOGS?. When I saw the story recently that a woman is suing Kellog's over misleading the public about the number of strawberries that are in Strawberry Pop-Tarts, I thought to myself, "Kelly, you really missed your opportunity to become a wealthy woman." Do I really care if the strawberry flavored treat has other fruit mixed in? Well...I WAS shocked when I read the label and discovered that there were really no strawberries in them. I remember being a bit disappointed because they weren't really strawberry, but I never really thought there was something I could do about it. I was just disappointed that Pop-Tarts weren't really good for my kids.
94.5 PST

Don’t Eat The Bagged Lettuce In Pennsylvania, Here’s Why

If you have bought any bagged lettuce from your local grocery store lately, specifically the brand Dole, throw it away. ASAP. The company Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. has recalled their bags of salad due to possible listeria contamination. The recall has been established not only in Pennsylvania but nine other states as well, according to Philly Voice.
News 12

Sources say George Latimer on short list as Letitia James' running mate in governor's race

Speculation is growing about the political future of the man who holds Westchester's top job following his reelection victory Tuesday night. Multiple sources have told News 12 senior reporter Tara Rosenblum that Westchester County Executive George Latimer is being considered as a potential running mate by Attorney General Letitia James, who announced her candidacy for governor last week.
NewsBreak
News Break
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
News 12

News 12

