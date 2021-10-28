Dutchess County woman sues Kellogg's for $5 million over frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts

A Dutchess County woman is suing The Kellogg Company for $5 million over its "Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry" Pop-Tarts

The attorney for Elizabeth Russett, of Beacon, says the packaging is deceptive and misleading because she says the treat contains more pears and apples in its filling than strawberries.

"This is a big company with the ability to get it right and be honest with consumers. And that's all we're asking for. All the other companies do it the correct way, and we're asking that Kellogg’s play by the same rules and give consumers what they're saying," says Spencer Sheehan, of Sheehan & Associates.



A Kellogg’s spokesperson tells News 12 “the ingredients in and labeling of all of our Pop-Tart products fully comply with all legal requirements.”