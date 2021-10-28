CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light up your season at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Laughs…lights....and lots of fun is lighting up in Croton as the this week’s Road Trip: Close to Home visits the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze!

"The Blaze is an awesome display of lights of more than 7,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns lit up with synchronized lighting with music in a variety of installations," says Rob Schweitzer, of Historic Hudson Valley.

A talented team of about a dozen artists illuminate a world full of fall fun with a creative twist.  "Every jack-o’-lantern that you see here is hand-carved on site by our small team of artists, and we use a mix of fresh pumpkins and artificial carvable pumpkins," explains Schweitzer.

Walk just under a half mile and immerse yourself into iconic scenes, artwork and -- imaginary worlds. One of the more popular attractions is the “Pumpkin Planetarium,” where the orange skies light up all around you. And new this year, you can take a stroll “Under the Sea,” then pass by the “City That Never Sleeps.”

And what's a road trip without some food?! Savor locally made treats flavored with an ode to autumn.

Just don't forget to book your reservation online through Nov. 21 to light up your season.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

