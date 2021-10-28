Nanuet to vote on new $59M bond for the school district today

Voters in Nanuet will be deciding on a new $59 million bond for the school district today.



The four year project would include upgrades to restrooms, fire alarms, roofs, along with a new turf field, STEM classrooms and labs.



The bond will add no additional cost to property taxes.



Instead, it will replace the old bond about to retire, which costs the average household $273.



Polls are open today until 9 p.m. at the Nanuet senior high school gym.