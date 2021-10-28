CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Nanuet to vote on new $59M bond for the school district today

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAi92_0cfElVZk00

Voters in Nanuet will be deciding on a new $59 million bond for the school district today.

The four year project would include upgrades to restrooms, fire alarms, roofs, along with a new turf field, STEM classrooms and labs.

The bond will add no additional cost to property taxes.

Instead, it will replace the old bond about to retire, which costs the average household $273.

Polls are open today until 9 p.m. at the Nanuet senior high school gym.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nanuet, NY
Nanuet, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Senior High School#Property Taxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy