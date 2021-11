GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants to Know is talking to Ginny Maurer, with Cruise Planners Travel, about traveling during the pandemic. What are the vaccination requirements to sail? Each cruise line is a little different but CDC requires no more than 5% be unvaccinated. Those that are unvaccinated will have additional requirements. Some cruise lines are 100% vaccinated - no exceptions. The crew is also 100% vaccinated and all passengers will take a test prior to boarding even though they are vaccinated.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO