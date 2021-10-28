CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications open for fund to help N.J. workers excluded from state, federal benefits

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
 7 days ago
After 19 months of undocumented immigrants and other residents falling into debt while being excluded from pandemic-era relief funds, New Jersey’s long-awaited Excluded Workers Fund began accepting applications Wednesday.

The long-awaited program, to be administrated by the state Department of Human Services, will be first come, first served, and will accept applications until its $40 million is exhausted.

People who can prove they were excluded from COVID-19 relief will be eligible for up to $1,000, with a maximum claim of $2,000 per household. Families with incomes of up to $55,000 can apply for the assistance.

The $40 million fund came after more than a year of rallies, overnight campouts, a 24-day hunger strike by 30 undocumented immigrants and activists, and pleas to the Democratic leaders of the state Legislature to help a community that was struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many undocumented immigrants held jobs that were deemed essential while other workers were able to stay home , according to a study done by Make the Road New Jersey, an Elizabeth-based labor and immigration advocacy group. Others were laid off from their jobs in construction or child care, or had to quit to stay home with their children, and had no recourse, since they were ineligible for federal stimulus checks, jobless benefits, and other cash assistance.

A WNYC analysis of confirmed deaths found COVID-19 killed young Hispanic men at seven times the rate of young white men.

In May, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the fund, which was tucked away in a $275 million business package. And while advocates celebrated the badly needed money, they called the size of the fund “ insulting ,” noting it would help less than 10% of residents.

In New York, the progressive arm of the Legislature pushed through a $2.1 billion Excluded Worker’s Fund, the largest in the country by far. But activists there say it’s still not enough, as the money dwindled weeks after that program was launched. Washington, California, and some cities have also created smaller pots of money for undocumented residents.

New Jersey’s Department of Human Services expects $40 million will help 20,000 to 40,000 people. Roughly 460,000 undocumented immigrants live in the Garden State.

The fund will also help people who were recently incarcerated and released, and people living in the United States courtesy of a visa.

Applicants must submit documents showing they were excluded from stimulus and unemployment checks, proving their annual household income, providing information on their residency, and explaining the financial hardship they felt because of the pandemic. Supporting documents can range from bank statements to unpaid bills to a letter from their landlord. State officials urged applicants to submit as much documentation as possible.

The application is free to fill out. There is no penalty if you do not receive the funds. Residents who are approved should receive their benefits within two to three weeks, the Department of Human Services said.

New Jersey Monitor

Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country.  Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers, so […] The post Shipments of COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11 on the way to states after FDA gives green light appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

U.S. attorney general defends FBI probe of threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for more than four hours on Wednesday about a Justice Department investigation into threats made to local school board members in multiple states. Garland at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing declined to revoke a memo he wrote asking the FBI to meet with local law […] The post U.S. attorney general defends FBI probe of threats against school board members appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Advocates call for releases of migrants detained in Bergen County Jail

Jean Ismael Bien Aime Nicolas sits in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, where he’s been held since 2018. Some time in the next few days, he’ll likely be transferred to a facility hundreds of miles away as the jail begins depopulating migrant detainees. The Haitian man said he expects his case will be reviewed […] The post Advocates call for releases of migrants detained in Bergen County Jail appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is meeting with congressional Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday morning to pitch lawmakers on a new slimmed-down framework for what would be included in a massive social reform package, according to senior administration officials. The $1.75 trillion blueprint that Biden is presenting to Democrats includes a universal pre-K program for […] The post Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

