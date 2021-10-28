Central Texas Foodie: Drinks to help you fall into autumn

Over the past few months, there have been some excellent new bourbon releases, some of which are readily available and others which are limited editions requiring a great deal of tenacity and deep pockets to acquire. That seems to be the current state of bourbon affairs these days: the obtainable versus the frustratingly elusive. One doesn’t necessarily trump the other in terms of quality, but the hype surrounding certain releases does annoy a lot of whiskey fans. Regardless, both are worth taking a look at considering the quality, or lack of, of these whiskeys. We compiled a list of some outstanding new releases from this fall, and the current trends of the past few years continue with barrel finishes, bottled-in-bond, high proofs and interesting blends of liquid from disparate distilleries. Here are nine of the best to add to your drink cart.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO