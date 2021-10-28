CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Danish court increases prison for brothers in murder case

Times Daily
 7 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish appeals court on Thursday increased a sentence to two brothers by...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Disagreement leads to dismissal of court-appointed attorney in Morgantown murder case, sentencing delayed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The sentencing for a convicted murdered was postponed Tuesday after a disagreement in Monongalia County Circuit Court. Gary Smith, 60, of Morgantown, was in court for sentencing after agreeing to an Alford Plea last month in the first degree murder of Alexa Randolph. He had a disagreement with his court-appointed attorney Tuesday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wdrb.com

Man sentenced to decades in prison for Derby weekend murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge sentenced a man to 30 years behind bars for his role in the death of a tourist on Kentucky Derby weekend. Tyrone Thomas previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and burglary. Fatima Abu Diab and her brother, Fahed Abu Diab, also pleaded guilty in the death of Canadian tourist Scott Hunter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
siouxlandproud.com

Iowa prison inmate’s confession solves 2012 cold case murder

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A nine-year-old Des Moines cold case is now closed thanks to an inmate’s confession. Des Moines police say 35-year-old William Rulli, a current inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary confessed in September to the 2012 murder of a 56-year-old homeless man in Des Moines named Stanley Golinsky. A warrant was filed Monday.
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack Arrested On Federal Conspiracy And Obstruction Of Justice Charges In Mother’s Murder, After Release From Prison In Indonesia

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer kill her mother in Bali, was arrested when she returned to Chicago on Tuesday, facing federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges. A 2017 federal indictment against Mack and Schaefer was unsealed Wednesday morning as she arrived at O’Hare International Airport, after being deported from Indonesia. She was released from prison in Indonesia last week after serving 7 years of her 10-year sentence for helping Schaefer kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in August 2014. The indictment accuses Mack and Schaefer of conspiring to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Danish#Prison#Appellate Court#Ap#Biracial#Digital Subscription
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Sentenced To Prison In Route 17 Murder Case

A year and three months after police found a man dead in the backseat of a car on Route 17, Endicott resident Brandon Rose has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder. That sentence was handed down in Broome County Court on Thursday. Rose, who...
ENDICOTT, NY
Sheridan Media

Murder Suspect’s Case Bound Over to District Court

The case against 15-year-old Christian Torres has been bound over to Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Torres, who is charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing his father, 47-year-old Edgar Jones at a home in Dayton on the night of July 27, waived his preliminary hearing, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon in Circuit Court.
SHERIDAN, WY
Daily Telegram

Man sent to prison for 20-45 years in 2018 Tecumseh murder case

ADRIAN — A Florida man will spend 20 to 45 years in prison after being found guilty of killing his wife at their home in Tecumseh in 2018. James David Allan, 38, faced up to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder Sept. 24 by a Lenawee County Circuit Court jury who heard about 10 days of testimony from police; forensic pathologists; a materials science expert; crime lab technicians; an emergency department nurse and doctor who treated Amy Allan; relatives of the Allans; two of James Allans’ co-workers; a man with whom Amy Allan had a mostly online relationship; and neighbors of the Allans when they lived on North Maumee Street in Tecumseh.
TECUMSEH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
WIBW

Kansas High Court to hear case of Sedgwick Co. teen accused of murdering his friend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case regarding a Sedgwick Co. teen accused of murdering his friend in 2018 on Monday. The Kansas Supreme Court says it will hear cases from around the state on its Oct. 25 docket. It said all cases will be heard via videoconference and will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel. It said this docket will be different as it will hear cases at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with a recess after each, compared to its normal style of back-to-back hearings.
TOPEKA, KS
ksgf.com

Former College Professor Back In Court Today For Murder Case

A former Missouri State University professor accused of killing another professor returns to court on Monday. According to KY3, Edward Gutting is accused of stabbing retired professor, Marc Cooper. Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and assault in the case. Records show that Gutting broke...
MISSOURI STATE
localsyr.com

German court sentences IS woman to 10 years in prison

BERLIN (AP) — A German convert to Islam was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on charges that, as a member of the extremist Islamic State group in Iraq, she allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the hot sun.
EUROPE
KROC News

Farmington Man Charged With Murders of Dad, Mom & Brother

FARMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Farmington man fatally shot his father and brother in the head, then killed his mother with a hammer two days later, according to criminal charges filed Friday. Blake Maloney, 26, was charged in Dakota County with three counts of murder. The criminal complaint lists no...
FARMINGTON, MN
thebrag.com

Man who killed the brother of 21 Savage sentenced to decade in prison

The man who killed the brother of 21 Savage has been sentenced to a decade in prison. As per Complex, 22-year-old Tyrece Fuller was found guilty of manslaughter at a trial in London last week although he was absent after refusing to attend the court hearing. Fuller fatally stabbed 21 Savage’s brother, 27-year-old Terrell Davis-Emmons, last year on November 22nd.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two US neo-Nazis from 'the Base' jailed for terrorist plot

Two neo-Nazis who were recorded plotting a violent attack to bring down the US government have been sentenced to nine years in prison. Brian Mark Lemley, 35, and Canadian Patrik Jordan Mathews, 29, were members of the Base, a white nationalist terror group. They pleaded guilty to charges in June.
IMMIGRATION
Recorder

Turners Falls murderer dies in prison

SHIRLEY — Gregory Martino, the former Greenfield man sentenced to life imprisonment for what turned out to be the first of four unrelated domestic violence killings in Montague over a 20-month period in the late 1980s, died of cardiac arrest on July 31. The murders were the town’s first in 100 years.
GREENFIELD, MA
kfdi.com

Woman admits murder plot at Kansas prison

A 44-year-old Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty to solicitation of capital murder after she helped set up a plan to kill an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. During a plea hearing Friday, Renee Johnson-Fritz admitted that she sent a message to inmate Andrew Hogue ordering the death of another inmate. The target inmate was attacked in April 2019 but survived.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Aryan Brotherhood Gang Leader Sentenced To Life For Ordering Murder In Jessup Jail

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A leader of the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood gang in the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup was sentenced to life without parole for ordering the murder of a member of a rival gang, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Tuesday. Joseph Leissler, 52, was convicted in August of first-degree murder, three gang-related charges and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after he ordered three gang members to attack John O’Sullivan, a member of the gang Dead Man Incorporated, with homemade prison knives. The Aug. 14, 2016 attack was apparently carried out as retaliation for a gang-related...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy