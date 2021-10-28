Danish court increases prison for brothers in murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear a case regarding a Sedgwick Co. teen accused of murdering his friend in 2018 on Monday. The Kansas Supreme Court says it will hear cases from around the state on its Oct. 25 docket. It said all cases will be heard via videoconference and will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel. It said this docket will be different as it will hear cases at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with a recess after each, compared to its normal style of back-to-back hearings.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO