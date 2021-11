What can you expect when you actually sit down to play Darkest Dungeon II? That’s what fans have been asking ever since the RPG sequel was announced, as Canadian developer Red Hook Studios hasn’t released any actual gameplay. Previews have described it as an “Oregon Trail road trip from hell,” as the procedurally-generated dungeons of the first game have been replaced with a perilous branching carriage ride, but it's been hard to envision what exactly it will look like in action.

