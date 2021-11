Meditation is difficult to ignore these days because it is available everywhere. The mindfulness business is valued in billions of dollars, and hundreds of books are released each year on topics such as mindful parenting, diet, therapy, family relationships, shopping, and even mindful dog training (to name a few examples). There are seminars and online classes, as well as smartphone applications and other accessories – where would you be if you didn’t have pillows, wristbands, and other items to accompany you? Mindfulness programs have invaded schools and therapy rooms, companies, the United States military, and even jails, according to the Center for Mindfulness.

