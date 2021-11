Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Worth County Route Y for a culvert replacement today and Friday (November 4 & 5). The roadway is scheduled to close between Route 46 and 150th Road from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. each day. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

WORTH COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO