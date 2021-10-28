CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reducing Friction Losses: New One-Stop Video Editing Application Maximizes Content Creators' Efficiency and Creative Control

By Tasty Edits
Washington Times-Herald
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professional video editors save content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok massive amounts of time. But communication, file sharing, and order tracking can make dealing with a video editor more trouble than it’s worth. VOMA, a first-of-its-kind platform launched by video...

dotesports.com

PUBG: New State will have two partner programs for content creators

PUBG: New State will be released globally on Nov. 11. The game has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations and is set to become the next hit mobile game. With this, a lot of content creators will shift to the game and some new ones will emerge. For them, Krafton will be launching two partner programs—the A-SQUAD and the Hall of Fame.
imdb.com

‘Veneno,’ ‘Paquita Salas’ Creators Los Javis Launch New Independent Global Production Label, Suma Content (Exclusive)

Spanish showrunners Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, popularly known as Los Javis, are launching Suma Content, a new, Madrid-based but internationally operating independent production company which will replace their current, smaller label, Suma Latina. The pair are already superstars in Spain and their star is rising abroad. They’re responsible for...
Ubergizmo

Instagram Will Make It Easier For Content Creators To Seek Sponsors

One of the ways Instagram content creators make money through the app is by seeking out sponsors who might pay them for posts. However, there is the question of how do these creators find sponsors in the first place? Cold calling might help, but we imagine it might be better if there was an easier way.
alphauniverse.com

The New Sony Alpha 7 IV: A Leap Forward For Hybrid Photo & Video Creators

At a glance the new Sony Alpha 7 IV looks like a solid successor to the enormously popular Alpha 7 III. That camera brought state of the art full frame mirrorless technology to a broad audience. But look a little deeper and it quickly becomes apparent that the Alpha 7 IV isn’t just a sequel with splashier special effects than the original, it’s a whole new reboot. The Alpha 7 IV is poised to give content creators a new class of hybrid camera for still and motion and content. (Pre-order for the new Sony Alpha 7 IV will be available HERE.)
martechseries.com

Shutterstock Introduces New Workflow Applications, Data-Enabled Features and Flexible Subscriptions To Transform The Customer Creative Journey

Shutterstock launches two workflow applications for Enterprise customers, Music Match Tool, and a new eCommerce mixed-asset subscription, FLEX 25, that helps customers discover, plan and collaborate faster in their creative journey. Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media...
Gadget Flow

Lumashot all-in-one video kit helps you shoot and edit incredible videos in seconds

Get everything you need to create videos like a pro in seconds with the Lumashot all-in-one video kit. Helping you shoot and edit amazing videos, this all-in-one instant video kit works alongside an editing app so you can create videos on the go. Furthermore, this compact video kit has all the tools you need to make engaging videos. Firstly, it comes with Instapod, which is a tripod that sets and packs itself up so you don’t have to. Additionally, you’ll get Magic Mic. This is a tiny one-button wireless microphone that delivers professional sound. There’s also the remote-controlled Autocue feature that lets you read what you want to say on your phone as you record, giving you added confidence. Finally, you get FastTrack, the editing app that simplifies and speeds up the video editing process. All in all, this lets you turn shots into engaging content in minutes—instead of hours.
marketingdive.com

3 ways brands approach working with content creators

As the market for content creators continues to grow, brands are faced with a variety of options for what role to play alongside partners. Should they be hands-on or hands-off, authority figures or co-creators?. These questions are important for marketers looking to profit beyond awareness from their influencer activations and...
Axios

Social Content Creator

This is not clickbait. We promise. So. You’re a Social Content Creator. Let’s see if we’ve got this right: You move fast. You riff on cultural references and memes that last as long as great sushi. You have a sense of humor. You’re a one-person social machine: you come up with ideas, sell the ideas and execute the ideas. But you also welcome collaboration with other creatives and plussing-up each other’s ideas.
Washington Times-Herald

Tenorshare Announces Revamped iAnyGo V2.2.0 with a Better User Experience

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched iAnyGo V2.2.0 with a new feature and a more fun experience. Users can import GPX file to start an already arranged route. Tenorshare’s focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms...
outsidebusinessjournal.com

This new tool helps creatives make outdoor content more responsibly

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Recreate Responsibly Coalition, an activist group made up of more than 1,600 businesses, agencies, and nonprofits, today announced the launch of its #CreateResponsibly initiative, which asks media creators and artists to increase their awareness of responsible outdoor habits in order to produce content with less harm to the environment.
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
Network World

Startup gives IT control of GPU pools to maximize their use

Among the greatest component shortages bedeviling everyone is that of GPUs, both from Nvidia and AMD. GPUs are used in Bitcoin farming, and with massive farms around the world gobbling up every GPU card, getting one is nigh impossible or prohibitively expense. So customers need to squeeze every last cycle...
AFP

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

Netflix on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. "We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world," the company said in a release.
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
