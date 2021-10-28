CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Staying windy, but beautiful sunshine through the weekend

By Juan Acuña
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFNwx_0cfEiCs800

That much-advertised cold front is now through the entire Coastal Bend. Cooler and drier air will continue to filter into the region and give way to very nice conditions.

The winds have been one of the biggest players with the front and we continue to hold on to Wind Advisories into Aransas County until later this afternoon.

Additionally, we have Gale Warnings and Small Craft Advisories until tomorrow morning for much of the offshore and nearshore waters. Boaters, mariners and beach-goers should use caution as the bays will continue to be choppy to rough with seas around 4-8 feet.

With all the sunshine that we’ll have in the afternoon, we’ll still warm up nicely during the day with highs in the low to mid-80s for most Coastal Bend residents. The big difference is that the humidity is gone, and it won’t feel oppressively hot out there.

That dry air will hold in place through at least the first part of the weekend. So that will make for chilly mornings and nice, sunny and warm afternoons.

Winds will also begin to relax on Saturday. It’ll be windy today and breezy tomorrow.

Halloween looks nice, but humidity will start rising. For trick-or-treaters, by Sunday evening the temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a gentle breeze and mainly clear skies.

We’ll be tracking our next frontal boundary that looks to push through late Wednesday and bring some scattered showers and storms back in the forecast. This front looks a bit weaker than yesterday’s front, but we’ll monitor it and update the forecast as necessary. For now, that’s our next best opportunity for rainfall.

Today : Gorgeous sunshine, drier and still warm in the afternoon; gusty winds with Wind Advisories, Small Craft Advisories and Gale Warnings in effect…High: 85…Wind: NW 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tonight : Slightly less wind, clear and chilly…Low: 51…Wind: NW 7-14 mph.

Friday : Beautiful day ahead after starting off on the chilly side; warm and breezy in the afternoon…High: 83…Wind: NNW 15-20 mph and gusting.

Saturday : Sunny, warm, dry and less wind…High: 82…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Halloween Sunday : Still very nice with lots of sunshine, humidity rising…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday : Mainly sunny, more cloud though with temperatures warming up and humidity rising…High: 86…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday : Few stray showers with more clouds, warm and humid…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine and drier air!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Beautiful Day#Coastal Bend
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of I-20 could see sunny skies by mid to late afternoon before sunset. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s […]
ENVIRONMENT
KGUN 9

Staying dry with highs warming through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start to the day, with temps dipping briefly to the upper 40s. Then warming back to the 80s in Tucson with lots of sunshine. Dry conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend. A weak weather system will pass to our north accompanied by light breezes and passing high clouds.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WNDU

Warming up through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WOW, JUST WOW... What more can you say to a November forecast like this?!? We’ve had so much rain lately, yet this forecast includes almost nothing falling from the sky until later next week. Lots of sunshine is expected this weekend and early next week, as the mercury soars back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Colder air is poised to move in again after that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KMBC.com

A chilly night before a beautiful weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures continue to remain chilly across the Kansas City metro area tonight. There will be increasing clouds tonight with lows in the low to mid-30s. Decreasing clouds Thursday with highs in the low and mid-50s will see things feeling a lot more pleasant to end the week. More sunshine can be expected Friday. Fortunately, you can expect those brighter days and slightly warmer temps to last through the weekend. Highs will see KC warming into the 60s over the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dallas News

Staying chilly, but sunshine will return

The rain has moved out of North Texas but the clouds will linger into the start of Thursday. Increasing amounts of sun can be expected by Thursday afternoon but it will remain chilly with high temperatures in the 50s. As sunshine becomes widespread Friday through the weekend, temperatures will respond...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Cloudy and cool today, sunshine returns this weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. We are starting out mostly calm this morning with just a few sprinkles in our northern counties. These will exit by mid-morning leaving the remainder of the day partly to mostly cloudy. Because of the increased cloud cover, temperatures today will only reach the mid-to-upper 60’s for most with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
MOBILE, AL
wearegreenbay.com

Temperatures on the rise heading into the weekend, staying dry for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Cloud cover this evening will give way to a bit of clearing late tonight. Expect chilly temperatures once again with lows in the low to middle 20s for most of the area with a light southwest wind. Thursday: While...
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Touch of a winter "feel" Thursday

An upper level disturbance and weak low pressure system in Southeast Texas Wednesday afternoon will bring scattered showers to Acadiana overnight followed by a wintry feel to the weather for Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: Cool but mainly sunny through the weekend as stormy weather stays offshore

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: A spot of frost to start off the day, the sun is fun but cool air will stay. Fine fall weather dominates through the weekend with sunny days and cold, clear nights. You might never know that a big Atlantic storm is lumbering offshore Sunday. It’s predicted to pass close enough for us to keep a watchful eye but ultimately may just rough up the surf at the beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
news9.com

Last Cloudy Day Before Some Weekend Sunshine

One more cloudy day for central OK before clearing skies return Friday. OKC should be seeing its first average freeze this week, but the cloud cover is acting like a blanket and holding up the warmer lows. Highs will warm a little, so another chilly forecast is expected. This colder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRQE News 13

Sunnier and warmer through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly all across the state, with low to mid-30s, even in southern New Mexico. Bundle up for the morning commute! It will be a mild afternoon, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s for the northern high terrain, and 60s and 70s everywhere else. Any patchy fog that develops in the southeast plains this morning will dissipate by around noon. Skies will be mostly sunny for all today, with light winds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy