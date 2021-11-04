CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats available for adoption in Austin

 1 hour ago

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year , 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Austin on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Austin, Texas.

Buddy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Ford

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Breed: Domestic Short Hair
Callie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult

- Breed: Calico
- Read more on Petfinder

