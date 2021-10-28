Charted: Colorado's top schools

U.S. News & World Report this month released its rankings of the best elementary and high schools in Colorado.

Context: Schools are ordered through a combination of state-required test results, graduation rates and college readiness.

Key takeaways: All but one of the top-ranking elementary and high schools reside in metro Denver; the Vanguard School (#7) is in Colorado Springs.

KIPP Denver Collegiate High School (#8) has the highest percentage of minority students of any of the top schools, at 99%.

Of note: High Peaks Elementary School in Boulder (#9) was also one of six state schools to receive top honors as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School , a recognition for academic performance or progress among underserved student groups.

Be smart: While these lists are fun, don't read too much into them. Several factors affect performance, including educational equity and resources available to parents, students and educators.