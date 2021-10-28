CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, OH

Warren man killed in Southington Twp. crash

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41O6YU_0cfEhY5500

SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One man has died following a crash Thursday morning in Southington Township.

The victim was identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as Ronald L. Thompson, 76, of Warren.

The crash happened near the intersection of Painesville Warren Road and Doty East Road, temporarily closing the area.

Police investigating crash on Youngstown’s South Side

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Thompson was driving a 2020 Dodge pickup truck northwest on Painesville Warren Road when he went off the left side of the roadway, hitting a ditch, fence and then a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol said impairment was not a factor in the crash, and Thompson was wearing a seat belt at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
Warren, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Painesville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Southington, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKBN

Fire that critically hurt child under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire that critically injured an 11-year-old girl. Firefighters responded to a 3-story apartment at 3146 W 95th St. around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Flames were shooting from the first floor of the apartment building when firefighters arrived on the scene. Cleveland […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald L. Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dodge#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKBN

Inmate walks away from corrections center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Franklin County Correction Center, on Jackson Pike, on Wednesday morning. Jacob Benjamin Loper was scheduled to be transferred to the U.S. Marshals Service, but when other inmates were being released from the correction center, he walked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy