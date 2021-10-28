Warren man killed in Southington Twp. crash

SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One man has died following a crash Thursday morning in Southington Township.

The victim was identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as Ronald L. Thompson, 76, of Warren.

The crash happened near the intersection of Painesville Warren Road and Doty East Road, temporarily closing the area.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Thompson was driving a 2020 Dodge pickup truck northwest on Painesville Warren Road when he went off the left side of the roadway, hitting a ditch, fence and then a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol said impairment was not a factor in the crash, and Thompson was wearing a seat belt at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

