It was watching kids struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic that made Jermaine Johnson decide it was finally time to run for a seat on the Worcester School Committee. “Learning during that time how far behind Worcester was in a lot of aspects, the kids not being able to go back to school due to the old buildings and not having the right air quality and ventilation and other things like that. We had a lot of technology issues early on and it really set our kids back,” Johnson told MassLive on Wednesday.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO