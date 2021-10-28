CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD: Missing 10-year-old found

By WREG Staff
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uj5TY_0cfEgu3U00

UPDATE: Memphis Police have cancelled the city watch as Chase Smith was located successfully. Shelby County Schools said they boy had attended classes at Westside Elementary all day and was dismissed at 3:15 p.m. The district was not notified that he had been reported missing.

Memphis police have issued a city watch for a missing 10 year old boy.

Chase Smith was last seen being dropped off at school in the 3300 block of Dawn Drive yesterday morning.

Police say he’s 4’11”, 95 lbs.

Chase was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour shirt with a neon green “x” on the front, gray pants as well as orange and white Nike shoes.

If you have seen Chase or know where he might be, give Memphis Police a call at (901) 545-2677

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Teen shot in Orange Mound drive-by, father wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis father is now working to get his 17-year-old son back on track after he was shot in Orange Mound Saturday afternoon. He didn’t want to be identified but said his son was walking home from the store with three other teens when the shots rang out. “We heard the gunfire. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old child shot in the leg in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found a man and his 10-year-old nephew suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night outside the Davey Drive apartments in Frayser. Police said when they arrived, Jeremy Townsel advised them that he and his nephew had both been shot in the right leg after an argument with their neighbors. Townsel told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police say Memphis man beaten with crowbar by son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call from Methodist Hospital after a 78-year-old man arrived with several injuries, apparently from his 55-year old son. Memphis Police said that Theddious Mayes has been charged with aggravated assault/ domestic violence, aggravated abuse of an elderly adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice cream shop joins fight to stop juvenile crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Violent acts like murder, rape, and robberies with AR-style weapons have all committed by teens this year, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Juvenile violence has become a major issue. Now, an ice cream shop in Cooper-Young is joining the fight to stop it. “I watch the news every morning. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Sports
Shelby County, TN
Sports
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Memphis police issues search for missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are asking for your help in search of a 25-year-old man. According to police, Jovon Henderson rented a U-Haul truck in Memphis on Oct. 19 and was scheduled to travel to Lansing, Michigan, where he was supposed to drop the truck off by Oct. 23. He has not been heard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at Applebee’s near Memphis injures 3

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Applebee’s parking lot on Hacks Cross Road near US 385, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said. The shooting happened around 3 in the afternoon on a busy commercial strip just a few feet south of the Memphis city limit. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 shot in Orange Mound, police search for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying individuals responsible for shooting at four young men in Orange Mound on Saturday. Police say four male juveniles were walking on Deadrick Avenue near Baltimore Street when a man in a white 4-door Nissan Altima with black wheels shot at them. Three victims were shot and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured after shooting in Cherokee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were on the scene Tuesday night of a shooting in Cherokee. According to police, a man was shot at 3125 Sharpe Avenue before 7:30 p.m. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at the time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Mpd#Shelby County Schools#Westside Elementary#Nike
WREG

West Memphis officer fired while under investigation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department says Officer David Kohl has been fired Wednesday due to a state investigation and is now facing serious charges. The department said the state prosecutors office told them the information they were given about an arrest made by Officer Kohl on October 29th didn’t lineup with […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Injured man flags down officers after hotel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital Tuesday night after he was shot at a hotel in Parkway Village and managed to get the attention of some nearby police officers. According to police, a man flagged down Memphis police officers at I-240 at Lamar at 4:45 p.m. The victim told them he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man robs cousin, steals his gold grill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On July 24, Police responded to a shots fired call on the 3000 block of Vernon Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, apparently caused by his cousin. Police said they found Brandon Nelson with apparent gunshot wounds. He told them that he and his cousin, Chazz Hill were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Employee says car break-in led to Applebee’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Witnesses say they heard up to 30 gunshots in the parking lot of the Applebee’s on Hacks Cross Road in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday. When the gunfire stopped, three people had been wounded. Two were taken to the hospital in critical condition. An Applebee’s employee said her aunt, who also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Double shooting leaves 1 dead; Memphis man charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that one person has been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder after officers responded to an aggravated assault call on October 5 from Methodist North. Police said that Marke’se Jones is the person charged in this case after a shooting on Yale near the 24/7 Express Market […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene Tuesday night of an car accident in downtown Memphis after a man was hit by a vehicle. According to police, the incident took place at 78 East E.H. Crump. The victim was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former church staffer accused of molesting teen boys during services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A former Memphis church employee has been indicted for allegedly sexually molesting two teenage boys in separate incidents during services. According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, a grand jury indicted 53-year-old David L. Hale Wednesday on two felony counts of sexual battery by an authority figure for each incident.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot 7 times; husband out on bond

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot seven times, and the man authorities say shot her is out on bond, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened the morning of Oct. 31 on Highway 51 near the Tallahatchie River. Pam Kirby Buice drove herself […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Two charged after 5-year-old abused in MS

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after investigating an alleged child abuse incident involving a 5-year-old in Iuka, Mississippi. Police say Charles Alexander Ewing and Kayla Marie Owens were both charged with Felonious Child Abuse on Oct. 29th. Kayla Marie Owens’ bond was set at $20,000. Charles Alexander […]
IUKA, MS
WREG

Police say accused carjacker pointed gun at them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One man is behind bars after police say he carjacked a man and pointed a gun at officers. Police said the incident happened in South Memphis at a stop sign at Beechwood Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard around 6 p.m. Sunday.  The victim told police the suspect, Kevin Shaw, approached his car at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lyft driver shot multiple times after being kidnapped in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot Tuesday afternoon. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, Brandy Littrell picked up a man, who was identified as Dontarius McGee, at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram. She drove him to Advantage Apartments on McWillie Circle in Jackson. Hearn said […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Man accused of robbery and posing as a police officer

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — A Pemiscot County, Missouri man was accused Monday of robbing a 90-year-old woman and impersonating a police officer after her apartment caught fire over the weekend. According to Pemiscot County Missouri court documents, 40-year-old Prince Black was charged with stealing a 45 inch tv, clothing and other items from an elderly woman […]
WREG

WREG

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy