Reducing Friction Losses: New One-Stop Video Editing Application Maximizes Content Creators’ Efficiency and Creative Control

Get everything you need to create videos like a pro in seconds with the Lumashot all-in-one video kit. Helping you shoot and edit amazing videos, this all-in-one instant video kit works alongside an editing app so you can create videos on the go. Furthermore, this compact video kit has all the tools you need to make engaging videos. Firstly, it comes with Instapod, which is a tripod that sets and packs itself up so you don’t have to. Additionally, you’ll get Magic Mic. This is a tiny one-button wireless microphone that delivers professional sound. There’s also the remote-controlled Autocue feature that lets you read what you want to say on your phone as you record, giving you added confidence. Finally, you get FastTrack, the editing app that simplifies and speeds up the video editing process. All in all, this lets you turn shots into engaging content in minutes—instead of hours.

